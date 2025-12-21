Threatened family, casteist remark: What Air India Express pilot said on Delhi flier assault row

Two days after a passenger at Delhi airport's Terminal 1 alleged that an off-duty pilot physically assaulted him following an altercation, the latter has clarified over the incident, claiming that the passenger made casteist remarks and threatened his family members. The pilot, captain Virender Sejwal, allegedly physically attacked Dewan in front of his family. (Screengrab/X/@ankitdewan)

The matter surfaced after a SpiceJet passenger, Ankit Dewan, said he was thrashed by an Air India Express pilot, Captain Virender Sejwal, after a heated altercation over the pilot cutting the security queue escalated at Indira Gandhi International Airport’s Terminal 1. The airline has announced that it will conduct an inquiry into the incident next week.

The dispute reportedly occurred on December 19 when Dewan was travelling with his family, including a four-month-old infant. Pilot Sejwal claimed that Dewan had made casteist remarks and issued threats to female members of his family, including a child, India Today reported.

Soon after the incident, the Tata Group-owned airline suspended the pilot, and sources told PTI that a show-cause notice had also been served to him seeking an explanation.

Passenger Ankit Dewan shared his experience on social media, along with a photo showing blood on his face after the altercation. He also shared a photo of the pilot, Virender Sejwal.

Dewan also alleged that there was a delay in him receiving the first aid. He added that his wife allegedly heard the accused telling a security personnel that he would go and beat him, however, there was no preventive action. “Virender Sejwal was getting frisked at the Security Check while continuing his verbal spat with me. There, he told the CISF guy "main issko maar ke aata hu" (I'll come back after hitting him). My wife who had already cleared security check through the ladies line, heard it clearly. But did CISF take any preventive action? No,” Dewan wrote on X.

The Delhi Police said on Saturday that it has not received any formal complaint regarding the incident. "With reference to a social media post posted on platform X by an Ankit Dewan, alleging physical assault by an Air India Express pilot at Terminal-1 of the airport- No such matter has been reported to the police station either by Ankit Dewan or by the airlines. The matter has come to the knowledge of the police through this social media post. Whenever a written complaint is received by the victim, in this regard, appropriate legal action will be taken," the Delhi Police said, reported news agency ANI.

While Dewan had detailed his ordeal through his social media post, he described the incident as being “very disturbing” and said that he did not expect something like this to happen at an airport.

Statement by Air India Express

In a statement, Air India Express said it is aware of an incident at Delhi airport involving one of its employees, who was travelling as a passenger on another airline and had an altercation with another passenger.

“We are aware of an incident at Delhi Airport involving one of our employees, who was travelling as a passenger on another airline and had an altercation with another passenger. We unequivocally condemn such behaviour. The employee concerned has been removed from official duties with immediate effect, pending investigation. Appropriate disciplinary action will be initiated based on the findings of the inquiry. Air India Express upholds the highest standards of conduct and professionalism and remains committed to ensuring that its employees act responsibly at all times.”

Civil Aviation Ministry responds

The Civil Aviation Ministry said it has taken serious cognisance of the incident and directed the airline to ground the pilot with immediate effect.

