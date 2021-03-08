Issues in Co-WIN, vaccine hesitancy caused low Covid-19 vaccination coverage initially, says Government
At the start of the Covid-19 vaccination drive, fewer beneficiaries than planned attended inoculation sessions due to transient technical issues in the Co-WIN portal, vaccine hesitancy etc, which have progressively been addressed, Rajya Sabha was informed in February.
It was inadvertently reported as a reply given on March 8.
The rate of vaccination coverage has subsequently increased, Minister of State for Health Ashwini Choubey said in a written reply.
"More than 50 lakh healthcare workers and frontline workers have been vaccinated in 21 days in India, which is the fastest rate in the world," Choubey said.
A total of 93.6 lakh healthcare workers and 77.9 lakh frontline workers have been registered as on January 31.
A total of 37.58 lakh workers were vaccinated till January 31, he said.
"Initially the coverage was low. At the start of Covid-19 vaccination drive, fewer than planned beneficiaries attended vaccination sessions due to transient technical issues in Co-WIN portal, vaccine hesitancy etc., which have progressively been addressed," he said.
A communication campaign was carried out to raise awareness about the Covid-19 vaccines and address misinformation.
The communication strategy aims to disseminate factual information about the vaccine and the vaccination process. This is being done through multimedia platforms and the MoHFW website, Choubey said.
The Jammu and Kashmir administration during a verification drive on Saturday sent 169 illegal immigrant Rohingyas to a 'holding centre' after they were found without valid travel documents.
Unicef report on child marriages has a stark warning for India, 4 more countries
The report said that closing of schools, economic stress, parental deaths and pregnancies due to the coronavirus pandemic could increase the risk of child marriage.
On Monday, Odisha reported 668 large forest fires.
The 13th floor houses the accounts office of the Eastern Railways.
Apni Party chief Altaf Bukhari said that political parties should join hand to fight for the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's special status and not just sit and watch how the BJP's plan unfolds.
