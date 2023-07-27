India becoming 3rd largest economy is ‘guaranteed’: Congress MP's retort to PM Modi

India's emergence as the world's third-largest economy is ‘guaranteed,’ and this is true regardless of who forms the government post the 2024 elections, Congress' Jairam Ramesh asserted, responding to prime minister Narendra Modi's ‘vow’ that during his third term (2024-2029), India will become the third-largest economy, up from its current fifth spot. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. (PTI Photo)

“Typical of Mr. Modi to give his personal guarantee on an arithmetical inevitability. India's emergence as the world's 3rd largest economy in this decade has been predicted for quite some time now, and its guaranteed – whichever dispensation forms the next government,” Ramesh tweeted on Wednesday evening, shortly after PM Modi's remark during a speech at the inauguration of the revamped ITPO complex in Delhi.

The venue will host September's G20 summit.

Ramesh, meanwhile, further stressed that if the 26-party opposition bloc (INDIA) comes to power, there will be a ‘key difference’ in growth as compared to the path the nation will take under the prime minister's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which has governed the country since 2014.

“The key difference is the kind of growth INDIA parties guarantee – growth that is much more socially inclusive, growth that creates jobs not destroys it, growth that raises incomes across the board, and growth that is ecologically sustainable,” the Rajya Sabha MP, who heads the grand old party's communications department, added.

Congress and 25 opposition parties have come together to form INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) to take on the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and stop the latter from winning a third straight term at the Centre.

In September last year, India overtook the United Kingdom to become the world's fifth-largest economy. The United States, China, Japan, and Germany, in that order, hold the top four spots.

In 2014, when Modi began his first term, India was the world's tenth-largest economy, the PM and BJP have repeatedly emphasised.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON