IT min asks MHA to consider mobile goods as essentials

Updated: Apr 30, 2020 02:52 IST

Responding to demands from the mobile manufacturing industry, the IT ministry has asked the home ministry to consider broadening the definition of essential goods to include information and communications technology (ICT) products.

In a meeting with industry players, associations and chambers of the electronics goods market on Wednesday, Union minister of electronics and information technology Ravi Shankar Prasad said the ministry had taken note of the demand from mobile manufacturers and taken it up with the home affairs ministry.

The mobile manufacturing industry, which is staring at losses of over Rs 20,000 crore asked that the definition of essential goods be broadened to include mobile and networking products, and allow their online and offline sales. Pankaj Mohindroo, chairman of the Indian Cellular & Electronics Association (ICEA) said that the industry has come to a standstill. “The industry is in deep trouble with production losses of ₹20,000 crore, and as all plants are closed, exports losses have mounted to Rs 2500 crore and 2.5 crore phones are lying dead or unrepaired,” Mohindroo said.