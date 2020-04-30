e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 29, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / IT min asks MHA to consider mobile goods as essentials

IT min asks MHA to consider mobile goods as essentials

In a meeting with industry players, associations and chambers of the electronics goods market on Wednesday, Union minister of electronics and information technology Ravi Shankar Prasad said the ministry had taken note of the demand from mobile manufacturers and taken it up with the home affairs ministry.

india Updated: Apr 30, 2020 02:52 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Ravi Shankar Prasad said the ministry had taken note of the demand from mobile manufacturers and taken it up with the home affairs ministry. Pic by Hemant Mishra/mint
Ravi Shankar Prasad said the ministry had taken note of the demand from mobile manufacturers and taken it up with the home affairs ministry. Pic by Hemant Mishra/mint
         

Responding to demands from the mobile manufacturing industry, the IT ministry has asked the home ministry to consider broadening the definition of essential goods to include information and communications technology (ICT) products.

In a meeting with industry players, associations and chambers of the electronics goods market on Wednesday, Union minister of electronics and information technology Ravi Shankar Prasad said the ministry had taken note of the demand from mobile manufacturers and taken it up with the home affairs ministry.

The mobile manufacturing industry, which is staring at losses of over Rs 20,000 crore asked that the definition of essential goods be broadened to include mobile and networking products, and allow their online and offline sales. Pankaj Mohindroo, chairman of the Indian Cellular & Electronics Association (ICEA) said that the industry has come to a standstill. “The industry is in deep trouble with production losses of ₹20,000 crore, and as all plants are closed, exports losses have mounted to Rs 2500 crore and 2.5 crore phones are lying dead or unrepaired,” Mohindroo said.

tags
top news
Access to internet not a fundamental right: J-K admin tells Supreme Court
Access to internet not a fundamental right: J-K admin tells Supreme Court
New Covid-19 guidelines to give considerable relaxations, says Centre
New Covid-19 guidelines to give considerable relaxations, says Centre
His nomination stuck with Guv, Thackeray sends a distress message to PM
His nomination stuck with Guv, Thackeray sends a distress message to PM
Rahul Gandhi hosts video show on Covid-19, Raghuram Rajan is his first guest
Rahul Gandhi hosts video show on Covid-19, Raghuram Rajan is his first guest
Aarogya Setu to be installed on smartphones by default soon
Aarogya Setu to be installed on smartphones by default soon
Flights to begin in limited capacity at airports post-lockdown: AAI
Flights to begin in limited capacity at airports post-lockdown: AAI
Hussey names ‘Best of Enemies’ XI, three Indians make the cut
Hussey names ‘Best of Enemies’ XI, three Indians make the cut
Police, medical team attacked in Kanpur; ‘won’t tolerate’ warns UP CM Yogi
Police, medical team attacked in Kanpur; ‘won’t tolerate’ warns UP CM Yogi
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIrrfan Khan DeathCovid-19 state tallyCOVID-19 LockdownCovid-19 CasesCoronavirus UpdateUttar Pradesh Covid-19 updateIrrfan Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper