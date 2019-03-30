IT officials, Election Commission flying squads carry out raids at DMK leader’s properties in Tamil Nadu

Two days after the Income Tax department raided the homes of minor Irrigation minister CS Puttaraju and Public Works Department minister HD Revanna among others, in Karnataka, IT officials and Election Commission (EC) flying squads carried out raids at the properties of Tamil Nadu’s deputy leader of the opposition and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) Treasurer S Duraimurugan.

DMK leaders said a three-member team reached Duraimurugan’s house in Katpadi, Vellore district on Friday at 10 pm.

“Duraimurugan’s son Kathir Anand is the DMK’s candidate for Vellore LS seat, and the duo had gone out for campaigning. The team of officials waited until the arrival of Duraimurugan and Anand and asked the DMK leader to co-operate for the raid,” DMK legal wing deputy secretary I Parandhaman said.

The raids conducted in Duraimurugan’s house, cars and the premises of an engineering college ended on Saturday morning.

Reacting to the raids, DMK president MK Stalin accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of being behind these search operations. “Since the pre-poll surveys are saying that BJP could not come to the power again, a frustrated PM has been using Enforcement Directorate (ED), Income Tax and Election Commission to threaten oppositions. However, we DMK will not be terrified for these silly things,” he charged.

