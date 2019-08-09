‘It’s inhuman’, says lawyer on 5-day hearing in Ayodhya land case

india

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 11:22 IST

A senior advocate in the Ramjanmabhoomi Babri Masjid land dispute case on Friday opposed daily hearing saying, “it is inhuman, hearing can’t be rushed through”. Friday was the fourth day of day-to-day proceeding in the case, as ordered by the top court after mediation efforts failed.

Rajeev Dhawan, appearing for one of Muslim parties in the case told top court bench: “If the hearing is 5-days a week then it’s inhuman and we won’t be able to assist the court. Hearing can’t be rushed through. I’ll be forced to leave this case.’

To this, Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, who heads the five-judge bench, said: “We have heard your grievance, we’ll inform you soon’.

The title suit in the matter is pending before the Supreme Court since 2010, after opposing sides approached it against the Allahabad high court’s verdict dividing the disputed land into three equal portions – 1/3rd each for the Hindus, Muslims and the Nirmohi Akhara. From August 6, the court began hearing on 14 appeals — including the suits filed by the Ram Lalla Virajman, Nirmohi Akhara and Sunni Wakf board- and four other petitions.

On Thurday, the Supreme Court had indicated that the bench will hear the case all five days of the working week. Earlier, the case was to be taken up on three days – Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

The first indication of the court’s intent to fast-track the case came when the bench said it would assemble on August 9 to let senior advocate K Parasaran continue his arguments on behalf of Ram Lalla – the personification of the deity. “We may hear the case on all five days of the week,” Chief Justice Gogoi said as the proceedings ended on the third day of the hearing.

This is a departure from the norm, as Mondays and Fridays are reserved by the court for hearing fresh cases and cases coming up after notice. Even if a case has to be taken up urgently on a Monday or Friday, it’s generally done in the afternoon session from 2 pm.

