It’s official. UP cabinet clears renaming Faizabad district as Ayodhya

The Uttar Pradesh government has today formally cleared the renaming of names of Allahabad and Faizabad divisions to Prayagraj and Ayodhya divisions.

Allahabad district was renamed as Prayagraj last month and the renaming of Faizabad district as Ayodhya was announced on the eve of Diwali.

“Yes, Allahabad is non-existent. We will seek the state cabinet’s approval to rename Allahabad division as Prayagraj division,” a senior UP government official had said on Monday.

“We are completing the necessary formalities. The issue is likely to come up at the state cabinet meeting likely to be held on Tuesday,” he said.

Meanwhile, there are reports that the state government is contemplating moves to change names of many other districts as well.

Sangeet Som, the BJP MLA from Sardhana in Meerut, has also demanded that Muzaffarnagar be renamed as Laxminagar. “We have come across the demands for renaming many other districts. As of now, the proposals about renaming Faizabad district and division as Ayodhya and Allahabad division as Prayagraj are being sent to the state cabinet,” said another UP official.

First Published: Nov 13, 2018 14:08 IST