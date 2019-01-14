It’s serious: Supreme Court on plea for special probe into UP encounters

The Supreme Court will next month hold a detailed hearing on a petition that seeks a special probe into the spate of police encounters in Uttar Pradesh.

It is a very serious matter which requires a detailed hearing, Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi said. The court will take up the case on February 12.

The top court was hearing a petition that asked for a court-monitored probe by a special investigation team into the police encounters that witnessed a spike after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took charge in March 2017.

The Chief Minister had signalled a hardline against criminals soon after he took over, warning them that they should either leave the state or be ready to face police action. In just about a year, the police had reported nearly 1,300 encounters that led to death of 44 criminals, injuries to 327 and another 3,124 arrests. Four policemen were also reported.

Human rights activists have, however, alleged that some of the encounters were staged and failed to deter criminal elements. Organisation such as the Peoples Union for Civil Liberties have argued that there had also been a spurt in the crime graph.

First Published: Jan 14, 2019 12:11 IST