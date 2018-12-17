It’s wrong to divide deities into sections: Union minister Thawar Chand Gehlot

Union minister for social justice and empowerment Thawar Chand Gehlot has said it is wrong to divide deities and heroes into sections.

Gehlot was in Ayodhya on Sunday at the concluding ceremony of the two-day Samrasta Kumbh. The event was organised on the new campus of the Ram Manohar Lohia Awadh University, Faizabad.

Addressing the gathering, Gehlot said: “In the Sanatan dharma, there are 33 crore gods and goddesses. There is the belief that God is omnipresent. Then what is the need to divide them into sections.”

He said different groups organise separate events for their gods, goddesses and heroes.

Gehlot said: “Unless weaker sections of the society get social acceptance, all efforts to make them financially strong will prove futile. The economic progress of the weaker sections will have no meaning unless they get respect in the society.”

Praising Bhimrao Ambedkar, the Union minister said he tolerated injustice himself in order to ensure justice for the oppressed classes.

Gehlot stressed on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘sabka saath sabka vikas’ policy.

The Union minister also assured that his ministry would try to implement suggestions, if any, received for the Kumbh next year.

Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh joint general secretary Krishna Gopal said: “There is no disparity in the saints’ community. Our Constitution has given equal rights to all.”

Gopal also issued an appeal to spread the message of social harmony and equality.

Former Union minister Sanjay Paswan, who is a member of the Bihar Legislative Council, said: “Sages like Kabir, Raidas, Valmik and Nanak Dev had laid the foundation of equality among all communities.”

Around 3,500 delegates from across the country attended the two-day Samrasta Kumbh.

First Published: Dec 17, 2018 08:42 IST