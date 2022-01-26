ITBP's 'Himveers' celebrate Republic Day at minus 35°C, hoist flag at 15,000 ft

India is celebrating the 73rd Republic Day on Wednesday. The soldiers of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) - called 'Himveers' - marked the occasion by unfurling the National Flag at 15,000 feet in minus 35 degree Celsius temperature at icy Ladakh borders.

The force also posted special videos and pictures to commemorate the Republic Day of India. The video shows the soldiers braving the freezing temperatures unfurling the national flag not only at Ladakh but also at different heights at peaks of the Himalayas where they are posted to secure the India-China border.

#WATCH | 'Himveers of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) celebrate #RepublicDay at 15000 feet altitude in -35 degree Celsius temperature at Ladakh borders.



(Source: ITBP) pic.twitter.com/JvHchY99AE — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2022

In one such video, taken at Auli in Uttarakhand, the ITBP soldiers are seen skiing on a snow-clad mountain in a formation, at 11,000 feet in minus 20 degrees Celsius.

The lead soldier leading the contingent is carrying the Tricolour.

#WATCH Indo-Tibetan Border Police 'Himveers' celebrate the 73rd Republic Day at 11,000 feet in minus 20 degrees Celsius at Auli in Uttarakhand pic.twitter.com/1nhbrOWSp3 — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2022

The 'Daredevil' bikers of the ITBP will also showcase 10 different types of formation at the Rajpath on the Republic Day Parade, which is scheduled to begin in some time. This is the first time that so many formations will be showcased.

According to ITBP, Lotus Formation, Border Man's Salute, Fly Riding, Pawan Chakki, Horizontal Bar Exercise, Six-Man Balance, Arrow Position, Jaguar Position, Sentinels of the Himalayas and the theme-based Pyramid on 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' on the 75th Anniversary of India's independence will be showcased as formations on the moving bikes by the force's 'Himveers'.

A total of 146 personnel and 33 Bullet Motorcycles of ITBP will participate in the Mission 'Daredevils'.

Raised in 1962, the ITBP guards the icy frontiers of the nation in the Himalayas.

It is a specialised mountain force where most officers are trained mountaineers and skiers. They guard the 3,488-km border from Ladakh's Karakoram Pass to Jachep La in Arunachal Pradesh.