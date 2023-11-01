It’s a fight between landlords, common people, says Rahul on Telangana elections

The upcoming assembly elections in Telangana is a fight between the family of landlords headed by chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) and the rest of the society comprising unemployed youth, farmers and women, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Tuesday. Rahul Gandhi (ANI)

Addressing a rally “Palamuru Praja Bheri” at Kollapur, Gandhi alleged the entire Telangana witnessed how KCR’s family looted the people in the last nine-and-a-half years.

“KCR has not left any section of people, including farmers, Dalits and common people, in making money in the name of schemes,” he said.

The Congress MP, who was scheduled to take part in the election campaign on Wednesday, arrived a day in advance as his sister and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi could not turn up in Kollapur reportedly due to health reasons.

Continuing his attack on KCR, Gandhi said the Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project was the biggest scam that surfaced during the former’s regime. “The Congress had constructed several irrigation projects in Telangana in the past, and they are still solid and strong. Compare them with the Kaleshwaram project, which has started caving in within two years,” he said.

The Congress leader further said the family of KCR had left a massive debt burden of nearly ₹31,000 on each family per year, which they have to pay till 2040. “Once the Congress comes to power, we shall make them cough up the loot,” he said.

He said the Congress governments in the past had assigned lands to Dalits, Adivasis and other poorer sections, but the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government was trying to usurp these lands by manipulating the land records in the name of Dharni portal.

“Only the BRS leaders, their friends and relatives and other public representatives are getting the benefits under Dharani portal,” he said, adding that KCR and his family members had kept key portfolios like revenue, finance, liquor and mining with them to loot the money.

Meanwhile, hitting back at Rahul’s remarks, KCR said it was the Congress which was mired in corruption.

“The Congress leaders are more interested in posts, positions, contracts and lobbying, but not in people-related issues,” he said.

