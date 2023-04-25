Home / India News / It's 'Maun ki Baat' : Congress hits out at PM Modi's ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme

It's 'Maun ki Baat' : Congress hits out at PM Modi's ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme

PTI | | Posted by Sreelakshmi B
Apr 25, 2023 11:00 AM IST

According to a survey by the Indian Institute of Management-Rohtak, nearly 23 crore people tune in to the 'Mann ki Baat' programme every month.

The Congress Tuesday claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's public relation machinery was "working overtime" for the 100th episode of his monthly radio address 'Mann ki Baat' while accusing him of being silent on crucial issues such as Adani and China.

The 'Mann Ki Baat' programme is set to complete its 100th edition next Sunday, with the prime minister saying it was public support that led to the success of his monthly radio address.

According to a survey by the Indian Institute of Management-Rohtak, nearly 23 crore people tune in to the 'Mann ki Baat' programme on the last Sunday of every month with 65 per cent of listeners preferring to hear the talk in Hindi.

It also found that the programme is heard more on television channels followed by mobile phones, with radio listeners accounting for 17.6 per cent of the total listenership.

In a tweet, Congress General Secretary, communications, Jairam Ramesh said, "The PM's mighty PR machine is working overtime to herald the 100th 'Mann ki Baat' on April 30th. Meanwhile, it is 'Maun ki Baat' as far as Adani, China, Satyapal Malik revelations, MSME destruction and other crucial issues are concerned."

The survey by IIM-Rohtak students found that 73 per cent of respondents felt optimistic about the government's working and the country's progress, while 58 per cent said their living conditions have improved. As many as 59 per cent have reported increased trust in the government.

The general sentiment towards the government can be gauged from the fact that 63 per cent of respondents said their approach to the government has become positive and 60 per cent have shown interest in working for nation-building, it found.

