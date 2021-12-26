Home / India News / Watch Live: PM Modi addresses nation on last Mann Ki Baat programme of the year
india news

Watch Live: PM Modi addresses nation on last Mann Ki Baat programme of the year

The 84th episode of the Mann Ki Baat programme is being live-streamed on the Bharatiya Janta Party's (BJP) YouTube channel and the website of the Prime Minister's Office.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi&nbsp;(PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI)
Updated on Dec 26, 2021 11:00 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the nation through his Mann Ki Baat monthly radio programme. This is the 84th episode of the monthly broadcast, which is held on the last Sunday of every month, and the last one of the year 2021. Urging citizens of the nation to tune in, the official Mann Ki Baat handle tweeted on Saturday, “Tomorrow at 11 AM! #MannKiBaat.”

The 84th episode of the Mann Ki Baat programme is being live-streamed on the Bharatiya Janta Party's (BJP) YouTube channel and the website of the Prime Minister's Office. It is also being broadcast on the network of All India Radio, Doordarshan, and the AIR News website www.newsonair.com and Newsonair mobile app.

In every edition, the Prime Minister talks to the nation on a range of issues, including on events that fell just before that particular address or will be observed in the days to come. In pandemic times, a major portion of each monthly address has been dedicated to Covid-19.

Watch the 84th edition of PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat LIVE here:

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
narendra modi pm modi mann ki baat pm modi in mann ki baat + 2 more
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 26, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out