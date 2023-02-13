IUML leader says Kerala transman, who gave birth last week was a woman

As the transgender community in Kerala celebrated the birth of a baby for trans-couple Ziya Paval and Zahhad, senior Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leader M K Muneer on Monday questioned the logic behind the reports, and claimed that the person who gave birth to a baby was actually a woman, and she had removed her breasts to look like a man.

"The presence of a womb in the person who gave birth to the baby proves that it was actually a woman," the Koduvally MLA was quoted as saying by news agency PTI, adding that the pregnancy happens when a sperm fertilises an egg.

While addressing a programme organised by Wisdom Islamic Conference on Sunday, he further said, “those who believe in such wonders are living in a fool's paradise,”. His statement came amid a move by the transgender couple to register their new gender identity in the birth certificate and other documents of the newborn.

Paval had recently announced partner Zahhad's pregnancy, claiming that this was the first trans-man's pregnancy in India. The couple was blessed with a baby in a Kerala on February 8.

Though Zahhad had delivered the child, the trans-man wanted his name to be registered as the father of the baby and Paval, his trans-woman partner as the mother.

Paval had said that a request had been submitted to the Government Medical College Hospital authorities for the same.

"We gave a letter to the hospital authorities in this regard and they assured us that it will be considered. As per the recent verdicts of the Supreme Court and the Transgender Persons Act 2019, we have the right to change our gender," she had said.

