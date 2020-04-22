J&K cops file FIR against journalist, accuse him of glorifying terrorism

india

Updated: Apr 22, 2020 00:12 IST

The Jammu and Kashmir police on Tuesday filed a FIR against journalist Gowhar Geelani accusing him for glorifying terrorism on social media. He is the third journalist to be booked in two days.

In a statement issued on Tuesday night, police said that Cyber Police Station Kashmir Zone has received information through reliable sources that Gowhar Geelani is indulging in unlawful activities through his posts and writings on social media platforms which are prejudicial to the national integrity, sovereignty and security of India.

“The unlawful activities include glorifying terrorism in Kashmir Valley, causing disaffection against the country and causing fear or alarm in the minds of public that may lead to commission of offences against public tranquility and the security of State,” the police statement said.

It added that several complaints had also been received against Gowhar Geelani that accused him of intimidation.

“A case FIR No. 11/2020 under the relevant sections of law has been registered at Cyber Police Station Kashmir and investigation initiated,” the police statement said.

The fresh case comes a day after police had registered cases against woman photo journalist Masrat Zahra and Peerzada Ashiq.

Police had invoked the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) against Zahra for allegedly uploading ‘anti-national posts’ on her social media accounts. The Editors Guild of India have expressed shock at the FIR against the two journalists.

Former JK chief minister Omar Abdullah called these cases wrong.

“No ifs, no buts, no whataboutery - this campaign of FIRs against journalists & commentators in Kashmir IS WRONG & must stop. If your version of events is so weak that you have to charge these people, it says more about what is happening in Kashmir than anything they have written,” Omar tweeted after the case was registered against Gowhar Geelani.