e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 21, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / J&K cops file FIR against journalist, accuse him of glorifying terrorism

J&K cops file FIR against journalist, accuse him of glorifying terrorism

Police said that Cyber Police Station Kashmir Zone has received information through reliable sources that Gowhar Geelani is indulging in unlawful activities through his posts and writings on social media platforms.

india Updated: Apr 22, 2020 00:12 IST
Mir Ehsan
Mir Ehsan
Hindustan Times, Srinagar
Gowhar Geelani is a journalist from Kashmir
Gowhar Geelani is a journalist from Kashmir(Twitter/@GowharGeelani)
         

The Jammu and Kashmir police on Tuesday filed a FIR against journalist Gowhar Geelani accusing him for glorifying terrorism on social media. He is the third journalist to be booked in two days.

In a statement issued on Tuesday night, police said that Cyber Police Station Kashmir Zone has received information through reliable sources that Gowhar Geelani is indulging in unlawful activities through his posts and writings on social media platforms which are prejudicial to the national integrity, sovereignty and security of India.

“The unlawful activities include glorifying terrorism in Kashmir Valley, causing disaffection against the country and causing fear or alarm in the minds of public that may lead to commission of offences against public tranquility and the security of State,” the police statement said.

It added that several complaints had also been received against Gowhar Geelani that accused him of intimidation.

“A case FIR No. 11/2020 under the relevant sections of law has been registered at Cyber Police Station Kashmir and investigation initiated,” the police statement said.

The fresh case comes a day after police had registered cases against woman photo journalist Masrat Zahra and Peerzada Ashiq.

Police had invoked the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) against Zahra for allegedly uploading ‘anti-national posts’ on her social media accounts. The Editors Guild of India have expressed shock at the FIR against the two journalists.

Former JK chief minister Omar Abdullah called these cases wrong.

“No ifs, no buts, no whataboutery - this campaign of FIRs against journalists & commentators in Kashmir IS WRONG & must stop. If your version of events is so weak that you have to charge these people, it says more about what is happening in Kashmir than anything they have written,” Omar tweeted after the case was registered against Gowhar Geelani.

tags
top news
Covid-19: Centre could defer dearness allowance hike for employees
Covid-19: Centre could defer dearness allowance hike for employees
Tablighi Jamaat chief asks members to donate blood plasma to fight Covid-19
Tablighi Jamaat chief asks members to donate blood plasma to fight Covid-19
Puducherry’s lockdown exit plan depends on Tamil Nadu. Chief Minister explains
Puducherry’s lockdown exit plan depends on Tamil Nadu. Chief Minister explains
Covid-19 tests, quarantine better than lockdown, says epidemiological model
Covid-19 tests, quarantine better than lockdown, says epidemiological model
73 foreign jamaatis to be sent to temporary jails post quarantine period
73 foreign jamaatis to be sent to temporary jails post quarantine period
OnePlus 7T Pro prices slashed in India, get it for Rs 47,999
OnePlus 7T Pro prices slashed in India, get it for Rs 47,999
He had an effect on me: Afridi names batsman he had no confidence against
He had an effect on me: Afridi names batsman he had no confidence against
Destructive, ruthless, bat wider than rest: Panesar on 3 India greats
Destructive, ruthless, bat wider than rest: Panesar on 3 India greats
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveRashtrapati BhavanDonald TrumpKim Jong UnCovid-19Covid-19 PandemicCovid-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news