Home / India News / J&K forms committees to plan for district development council elections

J&K forms committees to plan for district development council elections

Apart from the apex level committee, two divisional level committees have also been set up which will be headed by the divisional commissioners, Jammu and Srinagar

india Updated: Oct 20, 2020, 13:22 IST
Mir Ehsan
Hindustan Times, Srinagar
Voters leave after casting their vote at a polling station during panchayat elections in Ganderbal district of J&K in 2018. (PTI file)
         

The J&K government on Tuesday began the process of holding elections for district development councils by constituting apex and divisional level committees. These committees would draw up a detailed schedule for the council elections.

The apex level committee will be headed by the principal secretary, home, and the director general of police, additional director general of police (CID), divisional commissioners, Jammu and Kashmir, secretary, rural development and panchayati raj will be its members. The committee will submit its report on October 27.

Two divisional level committees have also been set up which will be headed by the divisional commissioners, Jammu and Srinagar.

“The apex and divisional committees will draw a road map and detailed schedule for conducting elections to District Development Councils in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir,” reads the order issued by additional secretary to J&K government, Rohit Sharma.

On Saturday, the J&K government had announced that it will amend Panchayati Raj rules to set up district development councils.

A government spokesperson said, “Every district will be divided into 14 constituencies each. The DDCs will comprise all directly elected members from territorial constituencies in the district, MLAs representing a part or whole of the district, chairpersons of block development councils and the additional district divisional commissioner will be the CEO of the councils.”

As per the guidelines, every DDC will comprise a standing Committee for finance, development, public works, health, education and welfare. As per the amendments, each district will have a district planning committee.

PM Modi to address the nation at 6pm
India’s daily Covid-19 cases less than 50,000 for first time in 3 months
Pak ISI finds its inspiration in IS tactics, preps to rain drone bombs in J&K
Pakistan lifts ban on TikTok after the app promises to moderate content
Punjab CM tables draft resolution against Centre’s farm laws
Covid-19: Bulk of Mumbai’s cases aged 30-59 years, 5% are children and teenagers
North-east border disputes: All you need to know
CSK vs RR Review and KXIP vs DC Preview on Battleground T20
