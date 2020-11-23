J&K: Fresh snowfall in plains, IMD issues orange alert for higher reaches

india

Updated: Nov 23, 2020, 09:53 IST

Kashmir is under the influence of a fresh Western Disturbance which could result in snowfall in the plains.India Meteorological department (IMD) has issued orange alert for the higher reaches of J&K and Sonmarg -Zojila axis.

Since Sunday night, the Valley is witnessing rains while the upper reaches are observing snowfall, especially in north Kashmir. Light snowfall was reported from plains and in some places, it was reported early in the morning.

IMD director Sonam Lotus said that as predicted, light to moderate snow was reported even as isolated places recorded a heavy snowfall.

“A few places of Jammu, Drass-Sonmarg axis are still snowing and it is likely to continue. This spell is going to bring good snow and rainfall,” he said, adding that overall, the spell is likely to last between November 23-25 and will significantly decrease thereafter.

“There could be a temporary disruption [of traffic] on Zojila, Banihal-Ramban axis, Mughal road and other such vulnerable spots due to snow and low temperature. There is an orange weather warning for the higher reaches of J&K and Sonmarg -Zojila axis,” he said.

Meanwhile, J&K Disaster Management department had warned of avalanches in the upper regions of Kashmir, especially in the northern parts, asking people to remain vigilant.

Gulmarg, that recieved two spells of snowfall in this month in Baramulla, recorded minus 7.4 degrees Celsius on Sunday night. Fresh snowfall was recorded at Pahalgam and Gulmarg, both famous tourist spots of Kashmir. Srinagar recorded maximum 8.4 degrees Celcius and minimum 1.6 degrees Celcius temperature.

Following the snowfall, the historical Mughal road has been closed for the traffic from early morning.

“Mughal road is closed due to snowing. Snowing at Jawahar Tunnel and rain started on Jammu-Srinagar NHW but through so far @JmuKmrPolice,” tweeted the J&K traffic department spokesperson.