Home / India News / J-K High Court judge Sanjay Gupta dies at 59

J-K High Court judge Sanjay Gupta dies at 59

Born in 1961, Justice Gupta did his matriculation from Jammu's Oriental Academy in 1976, graduated from GGM Science College in 1982 and had a bachelor of law degree from University of Jammu.

india Updated: Jul 28, 2020 08:04 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Jammu
Justice Gupta is survived by his wife, a son and a daughter.
Justice Gupta is survived by his wife, a son and a daughter.(jkhighcourt website)
         

Justice Sanjay Gupta, a sitting judge of Jammu and Kashmir High Court, died late on Monday due to an illness. He was 59.

Justice Gupta is survived by his wife, a son and a daughter.

Born in 1961, Justice Gupta did his matriculation from Jammu’s Oriental Academy in 1976, graduated from GGM Science College in 1982 and had a bachelor of law degree from University of Jammu.

Justice Gupta enrolled as an advocate with the Bar Council of Delhi in 1986, joined the Jammu bar in the chamber of senior advocate SS Lehar and practised in all fields including criminal, civil, revenue, Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) etc in subordinate courts and before the joining the high court.

He was selected as a direct recruit in higher judicial service as district and sessions judge in 2004 and was posted as the additional district and sessions judge in Doda.

He served as the district and sessions judge in various courts in Jammu, including as the 1st additional, 2nd additional, 3rd additional, additional district and sessions judge and principal district and sessions judge Jammu.

Justice Gupta also remained posted as the 3rd and 4th additional district and sessions judge Srinagar as well as a judicial member of the special tribunal, J-K, in Jammu.

He was also the part of the one-man forest tribunal of Jammu and Kashmir, principal district and sessions judge in Leh and principal district and sessions judge in Rajouri.

Justice Gupta was posted as Jammu’s principal district and sessions judge and was then elevated as a permanent judge of Jammu and Kashmir High Court in June 2017.

