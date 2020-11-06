e-paper
J&K: Unidentified terrorist killed in gunfight in Pampore

J&K: Unidentified terrorist killed in gunfight in Pampore

The security forces had launched the operation in Lalpora area of Pampore on Thursday evening after terrorists opened fire on civilians. They halted the operation for the night and resumed it Friday morning

india Updated: Nov 06, 2020, 10:46 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
Hindustan Times, Srinagar
Representational Image.
Representational Image.(File photo)
         

An unidentified terrorist was killed in South Kashmir’s Pampore area in a gunfight which was still in progress at the time of filing of this report.

The security forces had launched the operation in Lalpora area of Pampore on Thursday evening after terrorists opened fire on civilians. They halted the operation for the night and resumed it Friday morning.

A police spokesperson confirmed the killing of one terrorist. “Terrorists fired indiscriminately in which two unknown persons got injured. Search is going on in the area,” the spokesman said late Thursday night.

Also read | BSF detects trans-border tunnel in Jammu’s RS Pura

On Thursday night at Awantipora, terrorists fired upon a shopkeeper identified as Mohammad Ayoub Ahanger near Tral bus stand, grievously injuring him. He was shifted to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead.

In Pulwama, terrorists fired upon a driver, Mohammad Aslam Wani of Wanpora, Pulwama, leaving him injured.Wani is being treated at hospital.

“Cases have been registered under relevant sections of law in PS Tral and PS Pulwama respectively. Investigation is in progress,” said the police spokesperson.

DGP Dilbag Singh had said earlier that this year, around 200 terrorists have been killed in J&K, including several top commanders. Around 190 militants were killed in Kashmir alone.

