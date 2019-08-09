Jharkhand student alleges sex abuse, commits suicide

india

A first-year engineering student from a college in Jharkhand’s West Singhbhum district allegedly committed suicide earlier this week after leaving behind a purported suicide note that claimed he was sexually tortured by senior students who also extorted money from him, police said on Friday.

The body of the student, who went missing on Wednesday evening from the college hostel, was recovered by the police from Mahulsai lake in Chaibasa on Thursday. Three students named in the six-page suicide note have been arrested, including the boy’s roommate. A special investigation team (SIT) has been set up to probe the case.

Indrajit Mahatha, West Singhbhum superintendent of police, said the three have booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code on charges of forced unnatural sex and extortion on the basis of the suicide note and a complaint filed by his family. “We have seized five mobile phones, three note books and a CD,” he told reporters.

“We have seized the original copy of the six-page suicide note, which was posted by the victim on the hostel’s WhatsApp group on Wednesday. He has accused his roommate... of forcing him to have unnatural sex and demanding money. The victim’s family has charged the college authorities with not properly informing them about the suicide note. The SIT is probing all allegations,” he said.

A top college official denied any fault on the part of the college management, saying the boy had attempted suicide in May this year too. He said the hostel in-charge had been suspended for dereliction of duty pending completion of the college’s internal inquiry.

“The boy went missing around 7pm on Wednesday evening after posting his suicide note on WhatsApp. The hostel in-charge did not notice it that day and informed me on Thursday morning. We immediately informed the local guardian, his uncle and the police,” he said.

