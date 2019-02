Jabalpur-Ajmer Dayodaya Express train derails near Jaipur

A superfast train between Jabalpur and Ajmer derailed near here on Friday, officials said.

The engine of the Dayodaya Express overturned and the immediate coach after it derailed near Sanganer railway station -- 15 km south of Jaipur -- around 1 pm, a North Western Railway spokesperson said.

No passenger injured in the mishap but there were mild injuries to the driver, police said. “The train was running towards Jaipur junction from Ajmer when the engine derailed and overturned,” Sanganer police station incharge Lakhan Khatana said.

The incident led to partial cancellation of three trains and diversion of two others.

The Dayodaya Express has been cancelled between Sheodaspura Padampura and Ajmer stations, while it will run from the former for Jabalpur. The Visakhapatnam-Bhagat Ki Kothi Express will stand cancelled between Sawai Madhopur and Bhagat Ki Kothi station near Jodhpur, the NWR spokesperson said.

The railway authorities have also diverted routes of Jaipur-Mumbai Central Superfast and Kolkata-Udaipur express, the official added. “Efforts are on to restore the track.”

First Published: Feb 01, 2019 19:29 IST