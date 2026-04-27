Jadavpur: Bengal's high-voltage seat where legacy, lawfare and ideologies collide

In West Bengal's electoral landscape, there exist constituencies that amount to little more than nominal entries. And then, there are those that stand as living repositories of history, bearing the imprints of legacy, struggle, and consequence. The Jadavpur assembly segment in Kolkata's southern limits belongs unmistakably to this rarer, weightier order. Chief Minister and TMC chairperson Mamata Banerjee leads a padayatra (rally) from Jadavpur to Gopal Nagar on the last day of campaign ahead of second and final phase of assembly elections, in Kolkata on Monday, April 27, 2026. (Samir Jana/HT Photo)

Once represented by former chief minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee, Jadavpur has come to embody one of the most distinguished and symbolically charged seats in the state.

Its name evokes not merely political relevance, but a profound narrative, echoing with both the triumphs and the tribulations of the protracted journey of the Left in the state's political theatre.

The urban constituency falls within the parliamentary bounds of the eponymous Lok Sabha seat, a political arena distinguished by the representation of eminent figures such as former Speaker of the Lower House of Parliament, Somnath Chatterjee, and CM Mamata Banerjee.

Their association, and those before like Left stalwarts Dinesh Majumdar and Ashok Mitra, lent the erstwhile CPI(M) bastion prominence and stature shaped by statesmanship and enduring influence in the nation's parliamentary and political discourse.

Over the years, though, Jadavpur has become a contested electoral battleground, reflecting shifting political dynamics, with the TMC quashing the Left dominance and establishing its political grip on the seat in 2011, the year of its ascent to state power.

In the past 15 years, Jadavpur has witnessed alternating political fortunes. While the TMC won the seat twice (in 2011 and 2021), the Left managed its recovery once (in 2016), with the BJP's growing footprint becoming evident during the period, increasing its vote share from a mere 1.39 per cent in 2011 to 24.67 per cent in the 2021 assembly polls.

It is within this roller coaster of a political arc that the CPI(M) has fielded perhaps the most potent ammo up its sleeve, former Kolkata mayor and the party's ex-Rajya Sabha MP Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya, to take on TMC's incumbent MLA Debabrata Majumder, who doubles up as Kolkata Municipal Corporation councillor, and BJP's Sarbari Mukherjee, a Bengali TV actress.

More than his political portfolios, Bhattacharya's profile of a senior advocate at the Calcutta High Court and his unrelenting courtroom battles against the TMC's alleged malfeasance and graft makes him the poster-boy of the "Left's opposition to what the TMC embodies".

Bhattacharya has led several high-profile legal battles, including the Saradha chit fund scam, the Narada sting operation, and the West Bengal teachers' recruitment scam, thereby forging a courtroom legacy that transcends the confines of litigation.

In effect, his judicial interventions have come to mirror his political persona: a sustained, methodical, and evidence-driven indictment of the TMC's lapses in governance.

"This time, we expect that the 'zero' stigma of the Left in West Bengal will be removed... The ground-level sense is that people want a turnaround, and hopefully, this will benefit the Left," he said.

Decrying what he termed the "dole politics" practised alike by the TMC and BJP, the Left leader characterised it as a perilous manifestation of "negative right-wing populism".

Jadavpur presents a heterogeneous electorate, encompassing students, middle-class professionals, and other urban constituencies, all of whom collectively animate its vibrant and intellectually charged political landscape.

This dynamism is further intensified by the presence of premier institutions such as Jadavpur University, which serve as enduring catalysts of civic and political engagement. The university, in particular, has long functioned as a crucible of political consciousness in the state, nurturing successive generations of student activists, public intellectuals, and civic interlocutors whose influence shaped the constituency's cultural and ideological identity.

It's in this context that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent remarks accusing the state government of allowing "anarchy" to take hold at JU, opened doors for a political slugfest.

"The name of JU was once spoken of with reverence across the globe. Its foundation rested on nationalism. But today, threats echo within its premises. Anti-national slogans are scrawled on walls. Instead of studies, students hit the streets. We want learning, not chaos; empathy, not intimidation," the PM said recently at a rally.

Banerjee responded sharply, calling his remarks "an insult to West Bengal's youth".

"It is a centre of excellence. To insult its students is to insult merit, intellect and the spirit of education... Students protesting do not constitute a breakdown of democracy, it is democracy in motion," she said.

The varsity's teachers' body asserted that JU continues to enjoy global recognition as a centre of excellence despite financial challenges.

"The PM's remarks and the CM's rebuttal will surely have an impact on a section of voters' choices, especially the floating ones, once they reach the polling stations," Maidul Islam, a political science professor, said.

BJP's Sarbari Mukherjee called the Left influence in Jadavpur "a myth", one that has been repeatedly shattered by electors.

"The TMC unseated the Left multiple times in the Jadavpur assembly and parliamentary seats and was, in turn, defeated by them repeatedly. It means that voters here know how to embrace change. And this time they will embrace the BJP," she said.

TMC's Majumder, who calls politics his passion and not a profession, emphasises his local roots and his "connect" with the people as his trump cards for winning the polls.

"People have witnessed the development I have brought here in terms of providing drinking water and upgrading roads in a place which cried of civic neglect despite the Left stranglehold and the CPI(M) candidate remaining the former mayor. I am certain I will be rewarded for it," he said.