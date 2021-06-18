CM Jagan claims having filled up 6 lakh govt jobs in 2 years, TDP calls it bogus

Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday claimed that his government filled up more than six lakh job vacancies across various government departments in the last two years and announced filling up of another 10,143 vacancies in 2021-22. The chief minister’s comments came during an event on Friday.

“Of the total 6.03 lakh jobs created, 184,264 were created regularly, 399,791 are outsourced and 19,701 are on a contract basis. The government has also increased the salaries for 702,656 posts which were paid a meagre amount in the previous government’s tenure,” CM Reddy said while releasing a calendar for conducting recruitments in the coming year.

The opposition Telugu Desam Party was quick to react and described the government’s claims as a “hoax” and a “jugglery of figures.”

The chief minister said it was for the first time in the history of the state that the unemployed youth would know the exact month of the release of job notification and the number of vacant posts.

He said that the entire recruitment process would be done transparently without the involvement of any middlemen. The selection would be done based on the marks obtained in the written test conducted by the government without any interviews.

CM Jagan claimed that in the last two years, his government filled up a total of 603,756 jobs vacancies, including 1.22 lakh permanent jobs in the village and ward secretariats. Another 2.50 lakh youths were recruited as village and ward volunteers.

As per the latest job calendar, the notification to fill 1,238 backlog SC, ST and DA posts will be released in July. The notification for another 36 posts in the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) group 1&2 category would be issued in August, in September for 450 police jobs, in October for 451 posts in the health department. The notification for 5,251 paramedical, lab technicians and pharmacist jobs would be issued in November and for 441 nurse jobs in December.

In January 2022, there would be a notification for the recruitment of 240 lecturer posts in degree colleges, for 2,000 posts as assistant professors in universities in February 2022 and 36 posts in other departments will be filled in March 2022.

Senior TDP leader and former finance minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu ridiculed the chief minister’s claims and called them bogus. “The claims are just bogus. Can the government disclose the names and telephone numbers of those who were recruited in the last two years?” he asked.

Ramakrishnudu wondered how could the Jagan government call the merger of over 50,000 Road Transport Corporation employees, working for several decades into the state government’s road transport authority, as new recruitments.

“Similarly, 95,112 outsourced employees appointed during the TDP regime in various departments are now being shown as new recruits under AP Outsourced Employees Corporation,” he pointed out.

The minister alleged that over two lakh village and ward volunteers, claimed to have been recruited by the government, were none other than YSRC workers. “They were not recruited through any public service commission but via recommendations. Each of them is being paid a paltry ₹5,000 per month. If they are government employees, they should get at least ₹18,000 per month as per the Minimum Wages Act,” he asserted.