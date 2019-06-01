Jagan cuts TDP connection to welfare schemes, renames them after his father

YSR Congress party president Y S Jaganmohan Reddy who assumed charge as the new chief minister of Andhra Pradesh on Thursday, has begun changing the names of various welfare schemes connected to previous Telugu Desam Party rulers.

Schemes which were earlier named after TDP founder, former chief minister of combined Andhra Pradesh and legendary Telugu film actor N T Rama Rao, popularly called NTR, and current TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu, are being given new names.

They are now being re-named after Jagan’s father and former chief minister of combined Andhra Pradesh late Y S Rajasekhar Reddy, who was fondly called YSR by his followers.

While taking oath as the chief minister at a public ceremony in Vijayawada, Jagan announced that the scheme of pensions being given to senior citizens in the state would be called ‘YSR Pension Kanuka’ (YSR pension gift).

Until now the scheme was being called ‘NTR Bharosa’ (NTR support), which was obviously not appreciated by Jagan who directed that it be renamed after his father. While the previous TDP government was giving Rs 2,000 per month towards old-age pension under NTR Bharosa, Jagan enhanced the amount by Rs 250 while renaming it as YSR Pension Kanuka.

On Friday, the chief minister, who reviewed the implementation of mid-day meals scheme, also directed that the scheme be named as YSR Akshaya Patra, though the scheme had no name associated with the TDP. Jagan also decided to increase the honorarium being given to mid-day meal scheme workers from Rs 1,000 to Rs 3,000.

Also read: Jagan overhauls CMO, reviews Naidu’s decisions on constructions works

Similarly, the subsidized lunch scheme introduced by the previous Chandrababu Naidu government is also undergoing a name-change. Under this scheme, the Naidu government opened canteens in several districts in the name of “Anna NTR Canteen” after N T Rama Rao, who the people used to call their “anna” (elder brother). The canteens were painted yellow which symbolizes the TDP colour.

On Friday, one such Anna NTR Canteen at Narsaraopet in Guntur district was renamed as ‘Rajanna Canteen’, apparently in the name of YSR who was also fondly called Rajanna. Though there were no official instructions from the new government yet, the YSRC workers chose to change the name of the government-run canteen.

“The people have given us a big mandate and there is no need to keep the names associated with the TDP for any of the government schemes. All of them will be renamed after our maha netha (great leader) Rajasekhar Reddy,” a YSRC leader, who refused to be quoted, said.

There are at least a dozen schemes in Andhra Pradesh which were named with prefix ‘Chandranna’, referring to Chandrababu Naidu. Some of them are Chandranna Vidya Deepam (a scheme to provide IIT coaching to encourage brilliant students in government schools), Chandranna Sankranti Kanuka (a scheme to give gift hampers to the poor on the occasion of Sankranti, a major festival in Andhra), Chandranna Sanchaara Chiktsa (Mobile clinics), Chandranna Beema (insurance scheme for unorganized workers), Chandranna Cheyutha (financial assistance to unemployed youth and self-help groups) and Chandranna Videshi Vidya Deevena (financial assistance to poor students to pursue higher education abroad).

“Now all these schemes will definitely undergo name change as the new government will not allow them to have Chandrababu Naidu’s name,” the YSRC leader said.

When contacted, TDP official spokesman Jupudi Prabhakar Rao said there was nothing that his party could do with renaming of the TDP schemes. “No chief minister would like to retain the name of his political rival for the government schemes. So, we cannot object to it,” he said.

First Published: Jun 01, 2019 16:56 IST