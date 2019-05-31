Jagan overhauls CMO, reviews Naidu’s decisions on constructions works

Within hours of taking oath as the second chief minister of Andhra Pradesh on Thursday, YSR Congress party president Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy began overhauling the chief minister’s office and putting the brakes on controversial decisions of his predecessor N Chandrababu Naidu.

Jagan, who vowed to provide a clean and corruption-free administration while addressing the gathering at the swearing-in ceremony, directed chief secretary L V Subrahmanyam to stop all the construction and engineering works till they are reviewed by the new government.

Accordingly, Subrahmanyam issued orders cancelling all the works which were sanctioned by the Naidu government before April 1, but were yet to commence. Similarly, the works which had begun but the expenditure incurred on them is less than 25 per cent of the original estimate should be reviewed. Payment of bills for these works would require prior permission from the superior authorities, he ordered.

“A number of engineering works were sanctioned even by relaxation of Fiscal Responsibility and Budgetary Management (FRBM) norms causing huge burden on the state exchequer,” Subrahmanyam said.

Stating that the new government would be pro-poor with zero tolerance towards corruption, the chief secretary asked the secretaries of all the departments to undertake thorough review of the works and take corrective steps if business rules were modified or sacrificed in any work.

Soon after the swearing-in ceremony, Jagan took up overhauling of the chief minister’s office (CMO) by removing senior IAS officials Satish Chandra, G Sai Prasad, Girija Shankar and Adusumulli Rajamouli, who were close to Chandrababu Naidu.

He brought in K Dhananjay Reddy as additional secretary in the CMO. Reddy had earlier worked with Jagan’s father late Y S Rajasekhar Reddy between 2004 and 2009. Another officer P Krishna Mohan Reddy, who was also close to the YSR family, was appointed as officer on special duty (OSD) to CM.

By evening, the chief minister issued orders shunting out Director General of Police R P Thakur to the insignificant department of Stationery and Printing and replaced him with another senior IPS officer Gautam Kumar Sawang.

Former state intelligence chief and presently Anti-Corruption Bureau DGP A B Venkateswara Rao was also shifted from his post and was not given any posting. Both Thakur and Rao were close to Naidu and during the elections, YSRCP leaders made several representations to shift them from their posts.

Jagan is likely to expand his cabinet on June 8. According to a party leader familiar with the development, he is planning to induct a maximum of 15 ministers in the first phase. At the same time, Jagan is also likely to call for a three-day assembly session on June 11 to enable the newly-elected members to take oath.

First Published: May 31, 2019 19:05 IST