Jagan meets Amit Shah, seeks more funds for Polavaram

Published on Jun 04, 2022 12:47 AM IST
ByPress Trust of India

New Delhi

Andhra Pradesh chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday called on Union home minister Amit Shah and discussed various issues concerning the state, including raising its borrowing limit and funds for the Polavaram project.

According to official sources, Reddy during the meeting reiterated the state government’s demand to restore the net borrowing ceiling to the earlier level and release a revised cost estimate of the Polavaram irrigation project at 5,548.87 crore in a fortnight. Many other pending state issues were discussed in the meeting, the sources added.

After meeting Shah on the second day of his visit, the Andhra Pradesh chief minister left for Vijayawada. On Thursday, Reddy met Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of the presidential and vice-presidential elections scheduled in July.

In the meeting with Modi, pending issues of the state were also discussed. Reddy had also met Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Jal Shakti minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

