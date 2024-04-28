 Jagan promises hike in welfare assistance | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Sunday, Apr 28, 2024
New Delhi
Jagan promises hike in welfare assistance

BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
Apr 28, 2024 07:44 AM IST

Jagan announced that the social security pensions being given to elderly people will be increased from ₹3,000 to ₹3,500 per month in five years

Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday released his YSR Congress Party’s manifesto for the Lok Sabha and state assembly elections and promised to hike financial assistance to beneficiaries under certain ongoing schemes, asserting that his party successfully delivered on promises made to the people five years ago.

Andhra Pradesh chief minister and YSRCP leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy releases his party's Election Manifesto for the Lok Sabha polls, at the CM camp office at Tadepalli in Vijayawada on Saturday. (YSRCP X)
Andhra Pradesh chief minister and YSRCP leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy releases his party's Election Manifesto for the Lok Sabha polls, at the CM camp office at Tadepalli in Vijayawada on Saturday. (YSRCP X)

Releasing the manifesto at his camp office at Tadepalli in Guntur district, Jagan announced that the social security pensions being given to elderly people will be increased from 3,000 to 3,500 per month in five years.

He further said that the financial assistance being given to mothers under ‘Ammavadi’ scheme for enrolling their children in the government schools and colleges, will be increased from 15,000 to 17,000 per year.

The other major promises made in the party manifesto include zero interest loans for self-help group women up to 3 lakh; houses for middle income group people at a cost of 2,000 crore; enhancement of financial assistance to farmers under PM Kisan-Rythu Bharosa scheme from 13,500 to 16,000 per year, increase of loans to self-employed women under YSR Cheyutha scheme from 75,000 to 1.50 lakh, for Kapu community people from 60,000 to 1.20 lakh; and for other economically backward sections from 45,000 to 1.05 lakh.

Assuring that all eligible people, who are not having houses, would get house pattas, Jagan said priority would be given to education, health, women empowerment, among other sectors. Schemes like Kalyanamasthu-Shadi Tofa, Arogya Sri and Matysakara Bharosa (support to fishermen) will be continued, he said.

The YSRCP chief said that a habitat having Dalit population of over 500 will be made a separate panchayat.

Stating that the manifesto would be “like a Bible, Quran, and Bhagavad Gita” for him, Jagan vowed to implement it to the fullest. “These past 58 months will be etched forever in our country’s history as over 99% of the manifesto promises have been successfully implemented by YSRCP,” he said.

He said over the last five years, the Navaratnalu schemes have seen over 99% implementation. “We’ve deposited 2.68 lakh crore directly into beneficiaries’ accounts through DBT (direct benefit transfer) and 1.78 lakh crore through non-DBT methods. We’ve allocated 26,067 crore for the AmmaVodi scheme, 4275 crore to the Jagananna Vasati Devena, 12,609 crore to the Jagananna Vidya Deevena, and 34,378 crore to YSR Rythu Bharosa,” he claimed.

Despite the challenges posed by the Covid pandemic and revenue losses that happened thereafter, the government never made any excuses and meticulously executed the manifesto, Jagan added.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Srinivasa Rao Apparasu

    Srinivasa Rao is Senior Assistant Editor based out of Hyderabad covering developments in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana . He has over three decades of reporting experience.

News / India News / Jagan promises hike in welfare assistance
