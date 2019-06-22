Jagan Reddy’s uncle appointed chairman of Tirumala Tirupati temple’s governing board

Andhra Pradesh government on Friday appointed former MP and YSRCP leader Y V Subba Reddy as chairman of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Trust Board that governs the shrine of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala, near here.

Other members of the board would be appointed shortly, special chief secretary (Revenue-Endowments) Manmohan Singh said in an order.

Reddy, a close relative of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, would take charge on Saturday.

TDP leader Putta Sudhakar Yadav submitted his resignation from the TTD chairmans post on Thursday.

Initially, Yadav was adamant on staying in the post despite the change in government.

After YSR Congress victory in the recent assembly elections, 10 members of the TTD board voluntarily quit their posts while another ceased to hold office as he lost the MLA election.

As such, only three members remained on the board, apart from three ex-officio members (government officials).

TTD executive officer Anil Kumar Singhal submitted a report to the government in this regard and stated that under Section 126 of the Andhra Pradesh Charitable and Hindu Religious Institutions and Endowments Act, 1987, the quorum for holding the (TTD) board meeting was five.

Since there have always been a few absentees in any meeting, it was no longer practically possible to run the administration with such few members, the executive officer pointed out in a letter and requested the government to take action to ensure smooth running of the TTD administration.

Based on the letter, the government decided to dissolve the previous Trust Board as it is ‘severely impaired and practically no longer possible’ to run the administration, the special chief secretary noted.

Accordingly, he issued an order dissolving the TTD Trust Board and issued another order appointing Subba Reddy as the new chairman.

Earlier, chief secretary L V Subrahmanyam held talks with the law secretary on the TTD Trust Board issue to avoid legal hassles in the constitution of a new board.

The previous board was constituted on April 20, 2018.

A temple official told PTI that the order mentioning the appointment of Subba Reddy did not mention the new chairmans term of office.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: Jun 22, 2019 10:38 IST