Jagannath temple administration pitches for mid-December reopening

Updated: Nov 18, 2020, 23:40 IST

The managing committee of the 12th century Jagannath temple in Puri on Wednesday requested the Odisha government to allow it to re-open its doors to devotees in mid-December.

The temple has been closed to devotees since March 20 following the Covid-19 outbreak and the Rath Yatra was held in June without the presence of any devotees following a last minute order by the Supreme Court.

The Nagarjuna Vesha, another important festival of the temple that was last held 26 years ago and is scheduled to be held on November 27, is being planned without devotees.

Ajay Kumar Jena, Administrator (development) of Jagannath Temple Administration said the managing committee has recommended opening the temple doors in mid-December after the holy Kartika month ends.

“A majority of individuals and organisations had opined for keeping the temple shut for devotees till November 30, the last day of Kartik month. So the managing committee recommended opening by mid-December. It’s up to the government to take a decision,” he said.

The temple management’s recommendation came as BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra, who had unsuccessfully contested on a BJP ticket from Puri Lok Sabha seat last year, requested the Odisha government to open the temple for devotees following all SOP. “Let there be no distance between the Lord and his devotees,” he said.

Officials said the long closure of the temple has affected its earnings while expenditure has gone up. An annual budget of Rs 154 crore was passed by the temple body at a meeting chaired by Puri king Gajapati Dibyasingh Deb on Tuesday.

If the government heeds the request of the Jagannath temple managing committee , it could pave the way for opening of hundreds of other temples in the state. Since November 11, priests of these temples have been protesting the government decision of keeping the temple doors shut by banging gongs and bells.

Covid-19 cases in Odisha have fallen sharply in November with daily positivity rates going below 2 though the case fatality rates have gone up over last week. According to the government’s projections, Odisha Covid-19 tally is expected to rise to 3.18 lakh by November 30 and active cases reduce to 7,951 by then. On Wednesday, Odisha posted more than 3 lakh recoveries.

Meanwhile, a Public Interest Litigation has been filed in Orissa High Court challenging the State government’s decision to ban the community celebration of Chhath Puja in the state. A person from Brajarajnagar in Jharsuguda district filed the case after the district administration of Jharsuguda banned large congregations of public and mass bathing at river ghats during Chhath Puja.