Jagannath Temple priest to develop 300-room luxury resort for pilgrims in Puri

PTI |
Mar 09, 2025 06:11 PM IST

Priest of the Jagannath Temple in Puri said he is setting up a 300-room luxury resort to provide "satvik" experience to pilgrims and travellers.

A priest of the Jagannath Temple in Puri on Sunday said he is setting up a 300-room luxury resort with a strong spiritual focus in the holy town.

A priest of the Jagannath Temple said he is setting up a 300-room luxury resort with a strong spiritual focus in the holy town in Puri.
A priest of the Jagannath Temple said he is setting up a 300-room luxury resort with a strong spiritual focus in the holy town in Puri.

The beachside project would be a pure vegetarian and non-liquor retreat, aiming to offer a "satvik" experience to pilgrims and travellers seeking spiritual serenity with modern comforts, the priest said in a press conference here.

The current valuation is 200 crore, an official from his team said.

"Puri is not just a destination. It is a sacred abode where divinity meets the ocean. The resort will offer a blend of spiritual tranquillity and luxury hospitality," Sevayat Daitapati Bhabani Das said.

The construction cost of the 'Jagannatham' project is estimated at 110 crore, excluding land, he said.

The project, under Meridian Mist Hotel & Resort, is being built on a seven-acre beachfront plot along the Puri-Konark marine drive, about 8 km from the Jagannath Temple in Puri.

"I own the land and there is no conflict of interest with Jagannath Temple," he said.

Set to open in 14-16 months, before the Rath Yatra of 2026, the resort is expected to redefine spiritual tourism in Puri, attracting both pilgrims and high-end travellers, Das said.

Das and his family own 100 per cent of the resort but are open to diluting equity based on the response to the project's membership programme.

The membership, priced at 3.5 lakh, 5 lakh, and 7 lakh, offers members a three-night stay per month for five years, making it a cost-effective alternative to luxury resorts in Puri. The resort targets 5,000 members in its initial phase.

The resort will feature studio and deluxe cottages, a spa, an amphitheatre, a jogging track, a tennis court, and dedicated wellness spaces.

