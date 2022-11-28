Jagan’s sister held after clash with TRS workers in Warangal

Andhra Pradesh chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy’s sister and YSR Telangana Party president Y S Sharmila was arrested on Monday, following a clash between her party workers and that of ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi,in Warangal district, police said.

The incident happened in Lingagiri village, under Chennaraopeta block, where Sharmila was undertaking her padayatra, which has entered its 223rd day.

A group of TRS workers, raising slogans in support of Telangana chief minister and TRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao, stormed her convoy and attacked her caravan, in protest against her alleged controversial comments against TRS lawmaker from Narsampet constituency, Peddireddy Sudarshan Reddy.

During her padayatra on Sunday, Sharmila had alleged that Reddy had been “extorting money” from people, “indulging in land grabbing and threatening contractors”. “Even his wife has been acting like a de facto MLA and has resorted to land grabbing. They are not leaving even an inch of land in the constituency. Why should the people vote for such people?” she asked.

Reacting strongly to her comments, the TRS workers stormed Sharmila’s convoy on Monday afternoon. They set fire to her caravan, where she takes rest during afternoons and nights. The bus was partially burnt before her party workers doused the fire.

The agitated TRS workers also broke window panes of the cars belonging to YSRTP leaders with sticks and stones. The YSRTP workers resisted the attack by the TRS workers leading to clashes between the two groups.

Assistant commissioner of police of Narasampet R V Phaninder told reporters that some people tried to set afire Sharmila’s bus. “As the local police rushed to the spot, the miscreants fled the spot. We are on the lookout for them,” he said.

Later, the police took Sharmila into custody and shifted her to Hyderabad. The agitated YSRTP workers staged a demonstration and blocked the roads and the police had to use force to disperse them.

Sharmila wondered why the police were arresting her. She asked: “Instead of taking action against those who burnt the bus” why are police arresting her. “We have permission for our padayatra. Why are the police stopping me?” she asked.

Sharmila said she had been undertaking padayatra peacefully for the last 223 days to highlight the plight of various sections of people in Telangana. “Our rising popularity has jolted chief minister KCR and his party men, who want to stop me at any cost,” she said.

According to her party spokesman, Sharmila’s Praja Prasthanam padayatra has crossed the 3,500 km mark, spreading across 75 assembly segments in the state. She has covered 1,863 villages under 208 mandals and 61 municipalities along with four municipal corporations, so far. The TRS leaders refused to comment on the incident and Sharmila’s allegations.

