Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar warns against forces seeking to ‘amplify caste, class divides’

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday cautioned against forces seeking to amplify artificial divides of caste, class, creed and culture, and said it is unfortunate that people who understand the danger such forces posses tend to ignore the threat due to narrow interests. On Saturday, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar issued a warning against groups that want to widen artificial divisions based on caste, class, creed, and culture. He said it is regrettable that those who recognise the harm these groups pose sometimes overlook it because of their own limited interests.(PTI)

He also said the belief in any faith is voluntary and that faith "generated by manipulation" is the worst form of human exploitation.

Addressing an event to launch the book "I AM?", compiled by industrialist Gopichand P Hinduja here, the vice president said the objective to secure supremacy over others and subjecting others to hegemony by demographic prowess is a matter of concern.

"This book underscores the universal relevance of Bharatiyata, virtuosity that is discernible in all faiths. We can respect and appreciate others' truth without alluring conversions. Unity means no uniformity. Bharatiyata is a perfect example. It exemplifies unity in diversity," he said.