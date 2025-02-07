T’gana Cong to hold 2 rallies this month, focus on caste census, SC categorisation

The Telangana Congress on Thursday decided to organise two big rallies in February to highlight the latest initiatives taken by the (chief minister) A Revanth Reddy government in the state on caste survey and categorisation of Scheduled Castes. A decision to this effect was taken at the five-hour extended Congress Legislature Party meeting held at Marri Channa Reddy Institute of Human Resources Development in Hyderabad. (ANI PHOTO)

A decision to this effect was taken at the five-hour extended Congress Legislature Party meeting held at Marri Channa Reddy Institute of Human Resources Development in Hyderabad. Apart from the chief minister, AICC in-charge of Telangana affairs Deepa Das Munshi, PCC chief B Mahesh Kumar Goud, MLAs and MLCs of the party attended the meeting.

Speaking to reporters later, the PCC chief said it was decided to organise a big public rally at Suryapet, which will be attended by Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi. It will focus on explaining to people the benefits of caste survey.

Subsequently, another meeting will be held at Medak with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge being the chief guest. “It will highlight the issue of SC categorisation. The chief minister will go to Delhi soon and extend an official invitation to Rahul Gandhi and Kharge to the rallies. Based on their confirmation, the dates of the rallies will be finalised,” Goud said.

He said the CLP meeting extensively deliberated on election strategies for the local body polls. “The MLAs were given an opportunity to express their concerns and suggestions regarding the party’s approach in the elections. Doubts and uncertainties raised by MLAs were addressed, ensuring better coordination in the electoral campaign,” the PCC chief said.

Goud said the chief minister, in his address, asked the ministers and MLAs to take the government welfare schemes directly to the people. He called upon the party leaders to intensify public awareness campaigns on SC categorisation and caste census.

State finance minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka provided a power point presentation on the state’s financial condition, SC categorisation, and fiscal policies. He said the allocations to various welfare programmes and the financial status will be discussed in the state assembly.

Goud said a new PCC executive committee will be formed within the next two to three days. He dismissed speculation about internal rifts, clarifying that the MLAs holding dinner meetings was a routine matter and not a cause for concern.