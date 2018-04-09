Jagdish Tytler, Sajjan Kumar asked to leave protest site, Congress denies

Congress leaders Sajjan Kumar and Jagdish Tytler, accused in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, were on Monday asked to stay away from the main stage during the party’s daylong fast to expose the BJP’s “lies” and protest the clashes during the all-India shutdown by Dalits on April 2, which the ruling party called a farce.

Sources in the Congress said Tytler and Kumar was asked to leave because they went to the dais straight away even though they were not supposed to be there.

“This is the party’s protest event and does not belong to any individual. Only AICC president, ex-ministers and office bearers were to be on the dias. Party workers in large number are coming to the venue and going. We have never said that Tytler and Kumar were not party members,” former Delhi Congress president Arvinder Singh Lovely said.

Other leaders sat on mats close to the main stage at Rajghat in New Delhi, the venue of the symbolic fast being led by Congress president Rahul Gandhi. The party’s units across the country are also holding similar fasts on Monday.

Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken was seen talking to Tytler, who sat on the floor after a while. Kumar left the venue after being asked to stay away.

Tytler, however, said he was not asked to leave the stage or the venue and was present till the end.

“I was at the dias at 10.30am. No body was present there except former DPCC chief Subhash Chopra and one worker of Seva dal. When I asked Maken when thr party president would arrive, I was informed that he will come at 1pm. Then I came down to meet party workers. Since then I am here with party workers” Tytler said.

“This is all the BJP’s creation. No body asked to me to leave. I even went to greet Rahul Gandhi,” he added.

Tytler and Kumar have been accused of leading a mob during the riots in the aftermath of then prime minister Indira Gandhi’s assassination by her Sikh bodyguards on October 31, 1984.

‘Fast is a farce’

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party called the fast called by the Congress a “farce” and one of its leaders tweeted a picture of some Congress leaders, including Maken and Lovely, eating breakfast at a restaurant before the day-long event.

“The way Jagdish Tytler and Sajjan Kumar had to leave the Rajghat today, proves that the Congress party somewhere or the other accepts its guilt,” the BJP’s spokesperson Sambit Patra said during a press conference.

He also asked whether Gandhi kept a fast when Tytler and Kumar were involved in the “brutal killings of Sikh” during the 1984 riots.

“What we are seeing in Rajghat is no fast, it is only a FARCE! Jagdisha Tytler and Sajjan Kumar, who butchered thousands of Sikhs in 1984 attending a farcical “fast” for unity and harmony! What a joke!” Union minister Harsimrat Badal tweeted.

The main opposition party’s chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala accused the BJP of seeking to create a controversy where none existed.

“Some conspirators in the BJP see meaning in everything,” Surjewala said.

Lovely defended the Delhi Congress leaders’ meal, saying there was “nothing wrong in it”.

“I am not denying it. It is true we went to breakfast before 8am. It is a day-long fast not an indefinite fast, which started at 10.30am,” said Singh.

The protest wll also highlight the “failure” of the Centre to hold a discussion in Parliament on key issues such as the Central Board of Secondary Education question paper leak, the multi-crore Punjab National Bank fraud, Cauvery river water sharing and special category status to Andhra Pradesh.

The Congress is also expected to take up the issues of alleged dilution of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, farm distress and disillusionment among the youth of the country.

It has said the government was responsible for not letting Parliament function and termed as a “gimmick” the announcement that legislators of the ruling National Democratic Alliance would forgo their salary for 23 days when Parliament did not function.

(With agency inputs)