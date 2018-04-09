Rahul Gandhi observes fast at Raj Ghat to expose ‘BJP lies’

Congress president Rahul Gandh began a day-long fast at Raj Ghat on Monday along with party leaders to expose BJP’s ‘lies’ and to ‘promote communal harmony’. The fast is also to protest clashes during the Dalit protests on April 2.

Gandhi was accompanied by Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken and party workers . Congress workers are also observing a fast at all state and district headquarters.

The protest is to highlight the ‘failure’ of the Centre to hold a discussion in Parliament on key issues such as the CBSE paper leak, the multi-crore PNB scam, Cauvery issue and Special Category Status to Andhra Pradesh. The Congress is also expected to take up the issues of alleged dilution of the SC/ST Act, farm distress and disillusionment among the youth.

The Congress announced on April 6 that its leaders and workers would go on a fast after BJP said its MPs would fast on April 12 to protest the impasse in Parliament.

The Congress had said that the government was responsible for not letting Parliament function and termed as a “gimmick” the announcement that NDA MPs would forgo their salary for 23 days when Parliament did not function.