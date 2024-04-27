‘Jai Shri Ram’, cricketers' names: How students at UP university ‘passed’ exam

As many as 18 first-year pharmacy course students at Uttar Pradesh's state-run Veer Bahadur Singh Purvanchal (VBSP) University in Jaunpur, were awarded passing grades or over 50% marks, after they wrote “Jai Shri Ram” and names of some cricketers (Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, among others) on their answer sheets, according to an RTI, resulting in suspension of two professors for allegedly extorting money from the students in exchange of marks. The RTI was filed by Divyanshu Singh, a former student leader at VBSP University, in August last year (Representational Image).

The RTI was filed by Divyanshu Singh, a former student leader at VBSP University, in August last year. He sought a re-evaluation of the answer sheets by providing roll numbers of the students.

Singh identified the professors as Vinay Verma and Ashish Gupta. He filed a formal complaint with an affidavit, and submitted evidence to Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel.

In December last year, the Governor ordered an investigation, after which the university set up a panel to probe the alleged discrepancies. Subsequently, an external evaluation revealed discrepancies for answers where the students were awarded 0 and 4 marks, respectively.

Vice-Chancellor Vandana Singh confirmed that the recommendation to dismiss the professors, for their involvement in the erroneous evaluation process, has been made.

The said irregularities were found during the assessment of special bank copies; significant variations was made to the students' marks upon re-evaluation. Correspondence regarding the findings are set to be forwarded to Governor Patel for further action.

Disciplinary action is now imminent against the duo. Of them, Verma has faced accusations previously as well, when he was linked to an incident involving the removal of a mobile phone with cash during an examination, resulting in him being removed from administrative duties.