3 students injured after their car rams into truck on Yamuna Expressway

Noida: Three law students from Lucknow sustained injuries after their SUV (Thar) ploughed into a truck from rear-end on the Yamuna Expressway on late Sunday, police said on Monday. No case has been registered as yet and efforts are underway to identify the truck driver on the basis of the vehicle’s registration number. (HT Photo)

Police identified the trio, all aged 23 years, as Dhanraj (single name), a native of Kanpur; Manvendra (single name) and Jayendra Singh, both natives of Rae Bareli, who were heading to Noida from Lucknow.

Their relatives told HT that as they overtook a truck, and were about to overtake another one on the Yamuna Expressway, the truck driver suddenly steered towards the right side, and their SUV rammed into it from behind.

“On Sunday, they had left Lucknow to visit Noida in Dhanraj’s SUV. Around 10pm, when they reached near the Yamuna Expressway toll plaza and moved towards Pari Chowk, their SUV driven by Dhanraj rammed into a truck,” said station house officer (Jewar) Manoj Kumar Singh.

Passersby and locals rushed to the accident spot and called police and ambulance before the injured could be rushed to a nearby hospital. All three are said to be out of danger and being taken to a hospital in Lucknow, said an officer.

“On Sunday night, when I was calling Jayendra, an unidentified man picked up his call and informed me that they met with an accident on Yamuna Expressway,” said Jayendra’s brother Anurag Singh.

“We were informed that, as Dhanraj was about to overtake another truck, the truck driver suddenly steered towards the right side and their speeding car rammed into it from behind as Dhanraj had no space to escape,” he said.

“By the time toll plaza workers and police reached, the truck driver had managed to flee along with his vehicle leaving them bleeding on the spot,” he added.

No case has been registered as yet and efforts are underway to identify the truck driver on the basis of the vehicle’s registration number, said SHO Singh.