Jailed Assam leader urges parties to put up common candidates against BJP
Jailed activist and president of newly formed Raijor Dal, Akhil Gogoi, on Tuesday urged opposition parties in Assam to put up joint candidates against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party-led coalition in the coming assembly polls in order not to divide votes.
Gogoi, who was arrested in December 2019 for his role in the violent anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests and is currently under treatment at the Guwahati Medical College Hospital, made the request in a letter written to the parties. It was read out to journalists later by senior Raijor Dal functionaries.
“I appeal to all opposition parties that in order to defeat the communal and fascist BJP we should put up one common candidate against the BJP and its alliance partners,” said the letter.
“That will help prevent division of anti-BJP votes. If required, I will not contest the election,” it added.
Raijor Dal and another newly formed outfit, Assam Jatiya Parishad have decided to contest the election jointly, but have decided to stay away from the Congress-led grand alliance which has All India United Democratic Front, Bodoland Peoples Front, three Left parties and a new regional party as partners.
On the other hand, the BJP is continuing its alliance with Asom Gana Parishad and tied-up with United Peoples Party Liberal.
Terming AIUDF as a communal party similar to BJP, Gogoi said that was the prime reason why his party decided to stay away from the Congress-led grand alliance.
The assembly election in Assam will be held in three phases on March 27, April1 and April 6.
