Jailed godman Asaram hospitalised after chest pain
- Cardiologists will decide on discharging Asaram after evaluating the medical investigation reports.
Asaram Bapu, who is serving a life imprisonment in Jodhpur Central Jail for raping a minor girl, was admitted to a hospital on Tuesday night after complaining of chest pain, doctors said on Wednesday. His condition is now stated to be stable.
Asaram complained of chest pain and discomfort at night in Central Jail, on which he was immediately brought to Mahatma Gandhi Hospital. After a primary examination, he was referred to the cardiology department of Mathuradas Mathur Hospital in the SN Medical College.
Principal of SN Medical College, Dr GL Meena said that senior cardiologists have conducted all investigations of Asaram in view of his chronic history of heart disease.
“His health is now stable. Cardiologists will decide on his discharge after evaluating the medical investigation reports,” he said.
Asaram was sentenced to life in prison till death on April 25, 2018 for raping a minor girl in 2013 in his ashram at Manai village near Jodhpur.
He was first arrested on September 1, 2013 and sent to the Jodhpur central jail. In November 2013, the Jodhpur police filed a charge sheet against Asaram and four others. The charge sheet accused Asaram of rape, sexual exploitation and human trafficking, apart from offences under the POCSO Act.
The court also convicted two other accused, Shilpi and Sharad, and sentenced them to 20 years in jail and fined them ₹one lakh each.
