Jailed Hemant Soren's wife pens note on wedding anniversary: ‘I'm a partner of a warrior’

Former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren's wife, Kalpana Murmu Soren, shared a social media post on Wednesday to mark their 18th wedding anniversary. In the post, which she shared from the X account of her husband, Kalpana added that Soren chose to ‘fight the conspiracy’ against him and will join after ‘winning’. Kalpana Murmu Soren shared a post on X account of her husband and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) chief Hemant Soren.

Soren has been in jail for the past week after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested him on January 31 in connection with a money laundering case.

“Hemant ji did not accept to bow down to protect the existence and identity of Jharkhand. He thought it better to fight the conspiracy and dedicate himself to defeating it. Today is our 18th wedding anniversary, but Hemant ji is not among the family. Are not with children. We believe that he will defeat this conspiracy and become the winner and join us all soon. I am the life partner of a brave Jharkhandi warrior. I will not be emotional today. Like Hemant ji, I will smile even in difficult circumstances and become his strength of courage and struggle,” Kalapna wrote on X.

On Monday, Hemant Soren delivered an intense speech in the assembly. Kalpana Soren later took to X platform to declare that the “fight against injustice and oppression will continue”.

In Monday's confidence vote, the JMM-led coalition government under chief minister Champai Soren secured a comfortable victory, with 47 MLAs voting in favour and 29 opposing.

Hemant Soren's arrest

After Heman Soren resigned as chief minister on January 31, he was arrested by ED, sparking speculation about the possibility of his wife, Kalpana, assuming the role. However, internal discord arose within his family, notably with his sister-in-law and JMM MLA Sita Soren openly opposing Kalpana's potential ascension. Ultimately, JMM's senior leader and state minister Champai Soren was sworn in as Jharkhand's new chief minister on Friday.

Earlier in the week, Hemant Soren dared the BJP to substantiate corruption allegations against him, vowing to retire from politics if proven guilty. During the assembly's confidence motion led by his successor Champai Soren, Hemant, also serving as JMM's executive president, accused the Raj Bhavan of colluding in his arrest following what he termed as a "conspiracy" orchestrated by the Centre.

On Friday, a special PMLA court in Ranchi remanded Hemant Soren to five days' custody under the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case.