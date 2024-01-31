Who is Hemant Soren's wife Kalpana who may become next Jharkhand CM? 10 points

Speculations that Hemant Soren's wife Kalpana Soren might become the next chief minister of Jharkhand were rife amid huge drama over Hemant Soren's apparent 'disappearance' for around 40 hours when ED searched his Delhi house on Monday. BJP's Nishikant Dubey said Hemant Soren plans to install his wife in the CM post in case he gets arrested. Hemant Soren will appear before the ED to record his statement today. Hemant Soren's wife Kalpana Soren might become the chief minister if Hemant Soren is arrested, according to claims.

Earlier, Hemant Soren dismissed the rumours of making Kalpana the chief minister but now the speculations resurfaced comparing Kalpana to Rabri Devi who became Bihar chief minister in 1996 when Lalu Prasad was arrested.

Who is Kalpana Soren? 10 things to know about Hemant Soren's wife

1. Kalpana Soren is not from any political background and is originally from Odisha's Mayurbhanj district.

2. Kalpana got married to Hemant Soren on February 7, 2006.

3. Kalpana and Hemnat Sorent have two children -- Nikhil and Ansh.

4. Kalpana's father is a businessman and her mother is a homemaker. Kalpana is involved in business and charity work.

5. Kalpana Soren reportedly runs a school and is involved in organic farming.

6. Born in Ranchi in 1976, Kalpana studied engineering and MBA.

7. Since Kalpana Soren is not an MLA, her becoming the CM will need a present MLA to vacate his or her seat. According to BJP's Nishikant Dubey, Hemant's brother Basant Soren and sister-in-law Sita Soren did not agree to the proposal of Kalpana becoming the CM.

8. Hemant's brother, however, denied any family rift and said the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha family is united and rifts happen in Nishikant Dubey's family only.

9. Nishikant Dubey said at least 35 MLAs were there at the JMM meeting on Tuesday where the proposal to make Kalpana Soren the next chief minister was floated.

The MLAs reportedly signed a letter of support without any name as speculations are rife that the chief minister's wife Kalpana Soren will be handed over the reins in the event of his arrest, PTI reported.

10. Kalpana Soren was present at the meetings of the state's ministers and party MLAs in Ranchi on Tuesday. The meetings took place amid BJP claims that Hemant Soren absconded after the ED did not find him in his Delhi residence. Hemant Soren reached Ranchi from Delhi by road and held two meetings. Hemant will record his statement with the ED today.