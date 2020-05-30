Jailed poet Vara Vara Rao’s wife moves Mumbai court, demands to know his health status

india

Updated: May 30, 2020 17:36 IST

Family members of popular revolutionary poet P Vara Vara Rao on Saturday demanded that the Maharashtra government should reveal the actual status of his health, in the wake of reports that he had been admitted to JJ Hospital in Mumbai following deterioration of his condition.

Rao, 81, who had been arrested from his Hyderabad residence in November 2018 in connection with his alleged involvement in the Elgar Parishad case, had been kept in Taloja Jail.

Rao’s wife Hemalatha on Saturday moved a special court in Mumbai seeking his actual medical reports. She also pleaded that a video conference be arranged with him immediately so that the family could understand his condition, a close relative of Rao told Hindustan Times.

“The court ordered the authorities of JJ Hospital to submit a report on the health condition of Rao and posted the case for further hearing on June 2,” he said.

Hemalatha told reporters on Saturday morning that she had come to know from the local police in Chikkadpalli in Hyderabad at around 8.30 pm that Rao’s health condition was precarious and he had been moved to JJ Hospital, Mumbai from Taloja Jail.

“The police told us that they got just one sentence information from Pune police and that there were no further details. After a lot of anxiety and enquiries for over three hours, we came to know that my husband had fallen unconscious on Thursday evening in jail and had been moved to the hospital and by Friday evening all vital parameters recorded were normal,” she said.

Hemalatha added that there were also reports that he had been first admitted to Taloja hospital jail three days ago and only after his health worsened, he had been shifted to JJ Hospital. “We do not know how much truth is there in these conflicting reports,” she said.

The family members were also worried over the statement by Telangana police officials that they would make arrangements for the family to visit Mumbai. “Right now, I am not in a position to travel to Mumbai as I am 72-years-old and am not in good health. I have been under severe stress for the last 18 months and particularly in the last 12-14 hours,” she said.

She said if the court granted permission, her family members would go to Mumbai to visit him in hospital. “It is enough if the government gives permissions needed in the context of Covid-19 and we take care of our travel arrangements,” Hemalatha said.

She demanded that her husband be released immediately on bail, as he had already undergone 18 months of incarceration on fabricated charges and without any trial.

Stating that Rao already had pre-existing health issues like piles, prostate enlargement, coronary artery disease, oedema, hypertension, acidity, sinus and migraine, Hemalatha requested that a comprehensive medical examination should be initiated to find out the reason for his illness.