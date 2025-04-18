Menu Explore
Friday, Apr 18, 2025
Jaipur man out on bail in murder case slits his throat after being confronted for ‘eve-teasing’

PTI |
Apr 18, 2025 04:03 PM IST

Police said that the man, a native of Alwar who recently moved to Jhotwara, was in judicial custody for murder and had been released on bail.

A man out on bail in a murder case fatally slit his throat with a paper cutter on Friday after he was confronted by a group of people for allegedly teasing a woman here, police said.

Anand Sharma, around 40, allegedly teased a woman sanitation worker for 4-5 days. (Representative image )
Anand Sharma, around 40, allegedly teased a woman sanitation worker for 4-5 days. (Representative image )

The SHO of Jhotwara police station, Rajendra Singh Shekhawat, said Anand Sharma, aged around 40, was allegedly teasing a woman sanitation worker for the past 4-5 days.

When her husband confronted him on Friday, leading to an altercation, local people gathered at the spot and started beating up Sharma, the SHO said.

In the middle of this, Sharma took out a paper cutter from his pocket and slit his throat. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where the doctors declared him dead due to excessive bleeding, Shekhawat said.

The SHO said that Sharma, a native of Alwar district who shifted to Jhotwara recently, was in judicial custody in Delhi in a case of murder and was released on bail sometime back.

Police have launched a probe after the sending the body for autopsy, he said.

