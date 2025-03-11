Jaipur school's ‘no Holi’ notice triggers row, BJP minister calls for action

A private school in Jaipur found itself in raging controversy after it issued a notice directing students not to bring colours or celebrate Holi inside the school premises. Students play with colours outside their school in New Delhi ahead of the upcoming festival of Holi.(Representational Image (HT Photo))

The notice, issued by Jaipur’s St. Angela Sophia School, caught the attention of Rajasthan education minister Madan Dilawar, who criticized it and called on the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to take action, ANI reported.

"Holi is a festival of colours and reverence, celebrated by everyone in India. However, an order was issued in a school to prohibit students from taking their examinations if they were found celebrating the festival, which is very unfortunate. We request the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to take necessary legal action," Dilawar said.

Jaipur school issues clarification on Holi notice

After the backlash, the school's principal, Sister Cynthia issued a statement and clarified the intention behind the notice.

Sister Cynthia explained that the restrictions were only meant for synthetic and chemical colours as they could cause harm or trigger allergies.

The principal further clarified that the Holi celebration would take place on March 12 after the students' exams, with natural colours and flowers.

“There was no order to ban Holi, but we instructed the children not to bring synthetic colours or harmful chemicals to school. After the exams, we will celebrate Holi on the school premises. The information was shared with both students and parents, ” ANI quoted sister Cynthia as saying.

Sister Cynthia emphasised that the school's primary concern was the safety of the students amid the ongoing exam season.

"We want the students to enjoy Holi without any risks. Our celebration will use flowers instead of colours to ensure everyone's safety and avoid allergies or injuries from synthetic colours," she added.

The Holi festival falls in the month of Phalgun. This year, Choti Holi will be observed on March 13, followed by the grand colours celebration on March 14.