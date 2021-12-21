Jaipur’s royal family settles property dispute

A protracted legal battle between members of the erstwhile Jaipur royal family over ownership of luxury heritage hotels Jai Mahal and Rambagh Palace has been resolved by a mediator appointed by the Supreme Court.

Devraj Singh and Lalitya Kumari, grandchildren of former Jaipur queen Gayatri Devi, have got Jai Mahal palace, and their step-uncles Jai Singh and Vijit Singh have got the Rambagh Palace under an amicable settlement mediated by retired Supreme Court judge Kurian Joseph, who submitted a report on the matter.

The settlement was confirmed by advocate Abhishek Kumar Rao, who has been representing Devraj Singh and Lalitya Kumari in the court cases.

A bench comprising justices R Subhash Reddy and Hrisikesh Roy noted the submissions of the parties that retired justice Joseph had submitted after successfully concluding the mediation. The memorandum of settlement signed by the parties was sent to the court, which has taken it on record on December 15.

“In view of the settlement arrived at between the parties, learned counsels on both sides made a request to dispose of these appeals in terms of settlement. In view of the request made, these appeals are disposed of with a direction that all the parties concerned shall abide by the terms of the settlement. The order impugned stands modified, in terms of the Memorandum of Settlement dated 15.12.2021,” the court said.

These civil appeals are filed aggrieved by the common order dated 12.03.2020 in Company Appeal (AT) Nos 329 of 2018, 270 of 2018 and 271 of 2018 passed by the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal at New Delhi.

The subject matter of these appeals relate to disputes regarding ownership and shareholding between the appellant group and the respondent group in Jai Mahal Hotels Pvt Ltd and Rambagh Palace Hotel (P) Limited.

Devraj Singh and Lalitya Kumari had filed two separate appeals last year against the 2018 orders of the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal with respect to the ownership and shareholding of in Jai Mahal and Rambagh Palace. Jai Singh and Vijit Singh, their step-uncles, were the respondents.

Devraj Singh and Lalitya Kumari will now get Jai Mahal from their step-uncles and their heirs, who had taken it over in 1997.

“Erstwhile members of royal family, Jai Singh and Vijit Singh, agreed to handover the Jai Mahal palace to our clients under an amicable settlement arrived between them all on December 15,” Rao said. In turn, Devraj Singh and Lalitya Kumari will give up some of their rights in other property, the lawyer said.

Members of the erstwhile royal family refused to comment on the settlement, saying it was an internal family matter.