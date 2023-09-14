‘GA-NDA coalition’: Cong leader Jairam Ramesh's counter to PM Modi's ‘Ghamandia’ jibe at I.N.D.I.A

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Thursday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the latter's ‘GHAMANDIA’ jibe at the opposition I.N.D.I.A bloc. Congress General Secretary In-Charge (Communications) Jairam Ramesh.(ANI / File Photo)

While addressing a gathering in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh, PM Modi had hit out at the I.N.D.I.A alliance and called it a ‘Ghamandiya’ (arrogant) alliance.

“Everyone should be alert. By removing ‘Sanatana', these people want to push us thousands of years back,” the prime minister had said.

Responding to the PM's attack, Ramesh took to social media platform X. “The PM is back to doing what he does best—insult. He repeated his abuse of INDIA parties as so-called Ghamandia parties. Look, who’s talking! The man who uses the occasion of a govt function to abuse the Opposition. Stooping to his level, one could easily say he heads the GA-NDA coalition—Gautam Adani’s NDA”, he posted.



The prime minister's remark had come in wake of the controversy surrounding the controversial statement by I.N.D.I.A member DMK's Udhayanidhi Stalin on ‘.Sanatana Dharma’.



“A few things cannot be opposed, that should be abolished only. We can't oppose dengue, mosquitoes, malaria, or corona. We have to eradicate this, that's how we have to eradicate Sanatana. Rather opposing Sanatana it should be eradicated", the Tamil Nadu minister had said at an event in Chennai, sparking a massive political slugfest.



While Udhayanidhi has been defiant over his remark, his father and chief minister MK Stalin defended his son amid the controversy. “While the Prime Minister remains silent on everyday issues impacting the common man, his cabinet focuses on #SanatanaDharma by spreading false narratives and fuelling it with support from a few media outlets”, Stalin wrote on X on Wednesday.



“I urge our DMK leaders and cadre not to react to such diversion tactics and to continue posing questions to the BJP on #ManipurViolence, #AdaniHindenburg, a whopping 7.50 lakh crore rupees flagged in the #CAGreport, and other pressing issues, along with highlighting 9-year failures of the BJP… We will keep on posing questions, and so will #INDIA”, the DMK chief added.

