News / India News / Jaishankar praises ISRO scientists behind Chandrayaan-3 mission in Washington, says ‘simply amazing’

Jaishankar praises ISRO scientists behind Chandrayaan-3 mission in Washington, says ‘simply amazing’

PTI | | Posted by Lingamgunta Nirmitha Rao
Oct 01, 2023 10:56 PM IST

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar addressed a gathering of eminent Indian-Americans at India House in Washington on Saturday.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has praised the scientists behind India's successful Chandrayaan-3 mission, saying their conviction about it was "simply amazing."

Jaishankar (PTI)(HT_PRINT)
Jaishankar (PTI)(HT_PRINT)

Addressing a gathering of eminent Indian-Americans at the India House here on Saturday, Jaishankar gave a first-hand account of what was happening on August 23 when India's third Moon mission Chandrayaan-3 touched down on the lunar south pole.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in Johannesburg, South Africa, to attend the 15th BRICS Summit from August 22-24.

Jaishankar, who accompanied Modi, during the visit, told the audience that they took time off from the BRICS meeting.

"The Prime Minister was following the landing and was talking to the ISRO... because these are tense moments, you know, however confident anybody is about a mission, that that period you want to have, you want to have somebody around you who will give you reassurance.

"And believe me, nobody can do reassurance better than Mr. Modi is, is today reassuring the entire country and in many ways the whole world. So, he was actually plugged in from South Africa. And he was talking to the ISRO when this was unfolding," he said.

As the Lander Module of Chandrayaan-3 successfully touched down on the lunar surface, Modi spoke to the ISRO team at Mission Operations Complex (MOX) in Bengaluru virtually from Johannesburg.

Once everything went well, Prime Minister Modi decided that instead of flying back to Delhi, he would land directly in Bengaluru and go straight to the ISRO to congratulate the scientists behind the Chandrayaan-3 mission.

"Since I was travelling with him, I too had a chance to tag along," with Prime Minister Modi's visit to the ISRO's Telemetry Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC) in Bengaluru on August 26, he said.

Modi flew down to Bengaluru directly from Athens after summit talks with his Greek counterpart Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

Jaishankar recalled that there were about 1,000 people in the room where Prime Minister Modi met the ISRO scientists.

"They looked the most normal people you could think of yet you could feel they were the most special people. And the kind of confidence that they exuded, because I was actually sitting among them."

Jaishankar said he actually asked some of the scientists, "So how tense were you guys? Were you worried? What were the possibilities of something not going the way you thought? And I must tell you, it was you know, the confidence there...."

"That conviction about the mission was simply amazing," Jaishankar said, adding that "it stuck so deeply in my mind."

With the successful Chandrayaan-3 mission, India became the fourth country to master the technology of soft landing on the Moon after the US, China and the erstwhile Soviet Union.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, October 01, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out