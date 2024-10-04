Jaishankar to lead Indian delegation to Pakistan for SCO Summit, says MEA

The ministry of external affairs announced on Friday that external affairs minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar will lead the Indian delegation to Pakistan for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit.



“EAM Jaishankar will lead a delegation to Pakistan for the SCO summit which will be held in Islamabad on 15th and 16th October,” MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said at a briefing.



Pakistan is hosting the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Council of Heads of Government (CHG) meeting. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar(ANI file)

Jaishankar warns Pakistan on cross-border terrorism

Jaishankar's Pakistan will take a place nearly a month after he called out the neighbouring country over cross-border terrorism at the United Nations General Assembly.



“Many countries get left behind due to circumstances beyond their control, but some make conscious choices with disastrous consequences. A premier example is our neighbour, Pakistan," the minister said on September 28.



“When this polity instills such fanaticism among its people, its GDP can only be measured in terms of radicalisation and its exports in the form of terrorism. Today we see the ills it sought to visit on others consume its own society. It can't blame the world. This is only karma," Jaishankar added in a strong statement.



Referring to Pakistani prime minister Shehbaz Sharif's address at the UNGA a day before, Jaishankar said,"“We heard some bizarre assertions from it at this very forum yesterday. So let me make India's position perfectly clear. Pakistan's cross border terrorism policy will never succeed, and it can have no expectation of impunity. On the contrary, actions will certainly have consequences."



Shehbaz Sharif while addressing the UNGA compared Jammu and Kashmir to Palestine. “Similarly, like the people of Palestine, the people of Jammu and Kashmir too, have struggled for a century for their freedom and right to self-determination.”