Jaishankar to visit South Africa on Feb 20-21 for G20 foreign ministers’ meeting

NEW DELHI: External affairs minister S Jaishankar will visit South Africa on February 20-21 to participate in the G20 foreign ministers’ meeting, the external affairs ministry said on Wednesday. External affairs minister S Jaishankar (AFP FILE)

Jaishankar, who is visiting Johannesburg at the invitation of his South African counterpart Ronald Lamola, is expected to hold a few bilateral meetings on the margins of the foreign ministers’ meeting.

His participation in the foreign ministers’ meeting will “strengthen India’s engagement with G20 countries and bolster the voice of the Global South in this important forum”, the external affairs ministry said.

India has taken up issues seen as priorities for countries of the Global South, including greater access to funding to cope with climate change and reform of multilateral institutions, at meetings of the G20, which it chaired in 2023. The Indian side played a key role in the African Union’s inclusion as a full member of the grouping during the G20 leaders’ summit in 2023.