Jaishankar wraps up Qatar visit with focus on boosting ‘multifaceted bilateral’ ties

india

Updated: Dec 28, 2020, 23:57 IST

External affairs minister S Jaishankar’s two-day visit to Qatar was focused on enhancing bilateral ties in areas such as energy, trade, healthcare, defence and security.

Jaishankar, who concluded the visit on Monday, also discussed regional and international issues with foreign minister Sheikh Mohammad bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani.

“Both ministers discussed ways to strengthen the multifaceted bilateral relationship in areas such as energy, trade, investment, food processing, healthcare, education, culture, defence and security,” the external affairs ministry said.

“They agreed to maintain regular consultations and coordination on all issues of mutual interest at multilateral fora,” it added.

The two sides are also in the process of setting up task forces on investment and energy. Jaishankar also invited his Qatari counterpart to visit India for the first joint commission meeting in 2021.

The visit was part of India’s ongoing outreach to West Asia. Jaishankar recently visited the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain while minister of state for external affairs V Muraleedharan travelled to Oman.

Also read: India’s first indigenous pneumonia vaccine by SII launched

Thank @MBA_AlThani_ Deputy PM and Foreign Minister of Qatar for a very productive visit. Reviewed the entire gamut of our growing partnership. Discussed regional and multilateral developments. Looking forward to welcoming him to India for the Joint Commission meeting. pic.twitter.com/f1UY1gCCyK — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) December 28, 2020

During the visit, Jaishankar also met the Amir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and the Father Amir, Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, who appreciated the contribution of the Indian community.

Jaishankar handed over a personal message from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the Amir, inviting him to visit India and thanking Qatar for taking care of the Indian community during the Covid-19 pandemic. The Amir accepted the invitation to visit India at an early date.

During his meeting with the Prime Minister and interior minister, Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani, Jaishankar discussed strengthening bilateral economic and security cooperation.

Jaishankar also interacted with business leaders from Qatar, including members of the Qatar Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Qatar Businessmen Association, and briefed them about opportunities arising from the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative.

He held a virtual interaction with the Indian community and visited the Ahmed bin Ali FIFA Stadium built by the Indian company Larsen & Toubro along with its Qatari partner, Al Balagh group.