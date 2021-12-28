e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 28, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Jaishankar wraps up Qatar visit with focus on boosting ‘multifaceted bilateral’ ties

Jaishankar wraps up Qatar visit with focus on boosting ‘multifaceted bilateral’ ties

Jaishankar also discussed regional and international issues with foreign minister Sheikh Mohammad bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani.

india Updated: Dec 28, 2020, 23:57 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
HT Correspondent | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
EAM S Jaishankar with H.H Father Amir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani.
EAM S Jaishankar with H.H Father Amir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani.(Twitter/@DrSJaishankar)
         

External affairs minister S Jaishankar’s two-day visit to Qatar was focused on enhancing bilateral ties in areas such as energy, trade, healthcare, defence and security.

Jaishankar, who concluded the visit on Monday, also discussed regional and international issues with foreign minister Sheikh Mohammad bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani.

“Both ministers discussed ways to strengthen the multifaceted bilateral relationship in areas such as energy, trade, investment, food processing, healthcare, education, culture, defence and security,” the external affairs ministry said.

“They agreed to maintain regular consultations and coordination on all issues of mutual interest at multilateral fora,” it added.

The two sides are also in the process of setting up task forces on investment and energy. Jaishankar also invited his Qatari counterpart to visit India for the first joint commission meeting in 2021.

The visit was part of India’s ongoing outreach to West Asia. Jaishankar recently visited the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain while minister of state for external affairs V Muraleedharan travelled to Oman.

Also read: India’s first indigenous pneumonia vaccine by SII launched

During the visit, Jaishankar also met the Amir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and the Father Amir, Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, who appreciated the contribution of the Indian community.

Jaishankar handed over a personal message from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the Amir, inviting him to visit India and thanking Qatar for taking care of the Indian community during the Covid-19 pandemic. The Amir accepted the invitation to visit India at an early date.

During his meeting with the Prime Minister and interior minister, Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani, Jaishankar discussed strengthening bilateral economic and security cooperation.

Jaishankar also interacted with business leaders from Qatar, including members of the Qatar Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Qatar Businessmen Association, and briefed them about opportunities arising from the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative.

He held a virtual interaction with the Indian community and visited the Ahmed bin Ali FIFA Stadium built by the Indian company Larsen & Toubro along with its Qatari partner, Al Balagh group.

tags
top news
Farm laws stir: Govt, farmers to resume talks on Wednesday
Farm laws stir: Govt, farmers to resume talks on Wednesday
India’s first indigenous pneumonia vaccine by SII launched
India’s first indigenous pneumonia vaccine by SII launched
‘Exercise caution’: MHA tells states in wake of new Covid-19 strain
‘Exercise caution’: MHA tells states in wake of new Covid-19 strain
India, UK to finalise early harvest trade deals by 2021
India, UK to finalise early harvest trade deals by 2021
Kanpur postal dept accidentally releases stamps featuring gangsters
Kanpur postal dept accidentally releases stamps featuring gangsters
‘BJP trying to break spine of Bengali culture...’: Mamata Banerjee
‘BJP trying to break spine of Bengali culture...’: Mamata Banerjee
Jaishankar wraps up Qatar visit with focus on boosting ‘multifaceted bilateral’ ties
Jaishankar wraps up Qatar visit with focus on boosting ‘multifaceted bilateral’ ties
Watch: Vaccination dry-run in India as 3 Covid vaccines await approval
Watch: Vaccination dry-run in India as 3 Covid vaccines await approval
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEIndia vs Australia LivePM ModiFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In